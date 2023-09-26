Employer Branding Specialist - Sweden
2023-09-26
Introducing an exciting opportunity as Hitachi Energy's next Employer Branding Specialist for Sweden!
Are you passionate about shaping our company's identity and attracting top talent? In this role you will drive employer branding, recruitment marketing, and university relations initiatives that aim to position Hitachi Energy as THE destination employer in the energy sector.
You will partner cross-functionally with Northern Europe talent units, early careers, and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, as well as key stakeholders and leaders in the business. You will also collaborate with internal and external partners to manage campaigns, attract, and retain talent all while bringing our employment brand to life. The Employer Branding Specialist for Sweden will report to the Employer Branding Lead for Northern Europe.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute to our team, thus please don't hesitate to apply even if you don't meet 100% of the requirements listed below. Read on to discover how you can be a part of our journey to a more sustainable future.
Your responsibilities
Support the employer branding strategy by managing vendor relationships and project execution and timelines.
Proactively work with business partners to manage and develop recruitment marketing strategies.
Analyze campaigns and make recommendations on areas of improvement and maximize campaign spend.
Support university relations such as career events, local partnerships, and engagements. This includes owning the full campus activity calendar and be a brand ambassador on campus to attract students to Hitachi Energy.
Support Talent Management with Employer Branding activities for the flagship Power+ Graduate Program.
Stay up to date with employer brand and recruitment marketing best practices.
Ensure proper communication to all stakeholders across the enterprise at various touchpoints.
Support the Employer Branding Lead for Northern Europe on internal Diversity, Equity & Inclusion activities.
Your background
Bachelor's degree within Employer Branding, Marketing, Communication, Journalism, HR, or other related education.
Previous experience in Talent Acquisition, Employer Branding, and/or Digital Marketing.
Ability to think "big picture" across countries and business initiatives and translate into actionable priorities.
Strong commitment to and passion for incorporating Diversity, Equity & Inclusion into everything you do as a talent professional.
You have great interpersonal and communication skills and the wish to collaborate in a dynamic and multicultural environment.
Demonstrate initiative as well as project and/or event skills.
Fluency in Swedish and English is required, both written and spoken to be able to interact with various stakeholders.
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like something you would be excited about doing? Welcome to apply before October 18. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so the sooner you show your interest, the better!
More information: Recruiting Manager Kerstin Tschernigg, kerstin-tschernigg@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Bo Westman, +46 107-38 38 04, Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 730-70 01 20, Ledarna: Christer Fridlund +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Alexandra Lind, alexandra.lind@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås
8143174