Employee Engagement Specialist
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
At H&M Group, we believe in making great design available to everyone. It's essential in everything we do. Our family of brands - H&M, COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, H&M Home, ARKET, Afound and Itsapark - offer customers around the world a wealth of fashion, beauty, accessories and homeware, as well as modern menus with fresh and local produce at some of the brands' in-store eateries.
But design is so much more than just products; it's about clever design processes, efficient product flows, creating experiences that enrich, and smart solutions that benefit all our customers.
Sustainability is always at the core of our business. Not only because we like to do what's right - but it's also beneficial for our business. We will continue to push for change and lead the way towards a more inclusive and sustainable fashion future.
Do you want to join us? We will trust you with great responsibility right from the start, reward a passionate mindset and encourage an entrepreneurial spirit. When you start a career with H&M Group, there's no limit to where it can take you.
Job Description
Join our vibrant Employee Engagement team as an Employee Engagement Specialist, where your expertise in executing colleague listening strategies will contribute to fostering engaged and high-performing teams across our organization. As an Employee Engagement Specialist, you will play a key role in executing surveys, providing insightful analysis, and supporting the Employee Engagement Manager in driving our Employee Engagement agenda.
Main Responsibilities:
Survey Design and Development:
Collaborate with stakeholders to define survey objectives.
Design and develop surveys that align with organizational goals and provide actionable insights.
Execute the Colleague Listening strategy through various surveys, including ad-hoc requests.
Survey Implementation:
Coordinate the distribution and administration of employee surveys with the support of our EE community.
Develop communication plans to inform employees about upcoming surveys and their respective purpose.
Ensure a seamless and user-friendly survey experience for all employees.
Survey follow-up:
Establish expectations and WoW for managers, HRs and global teams to best work with and address survey results.
Communicate high-level results and insights towards the full organisation.
Assess the effectiveness of each survey process and adjust accordingly.
Support the organisation in their effort to integrate survey results with HR practices and policies.
Support Employee Engagement Agenda:
Collaborate with the Employee Engagement Manager to support the overall Employee Engagement agenda.
Contribute to the development of a long-term employee survey strategy. Align survey initiatives with the organization's evolving goals and priorities.
Contribute to the development and implementation of initiatives aimed at enhancing employee satisfaction and contribution.
Qualifications
Skills and Qualifications:
Understanding of survey methodologies and best practices.
Knowledge of employee engagement.
Adeptly navigate stakeholder management and organizational dynamics
Excellent communication and presentation skills.
Business acumen
High level of integrity, ensuring confidentiality and ethical survey practices.
Strong data analysis skills and the ability to derive actionable insights from survey data.
Collaborative mindset with the ability to work with cross-functional teams.
Challenges:
Working within a Group-wide scope presents unique challenges within our complex and evolving organization. The capability to adapt, bounce back from setbacks, and continue driving towards long-term success is crucial. Your role will be instrumental in overcoming these challenges, contributing to the resilience and success of the business.
Unique Selling Points:
Making an Impact:
Making an Impact: Your work will have a tangible impact, driving positive change and long-term success in our evolving business landscape.
Unlock Your Potential: With the expansion of our team in the upcoming year, you'll find an environment that fosters continuous learning and development.
Collaborative and Dynamic Team: Join a team that is a diverse blend of expertise, backgrounds, and perspectives, ensuring an enriching and supportive work environment.
If you are a dedicated HR practitioner with a passion for creating a positive and impactful workplace, we invite you to join us. Be part of a team that values your expertise and is committed to leveraging employee feedback to drive positive change. Apply now to contribute to the success of our organization and enhance the employee experience.
Additional Information
This is a full-time permanent contract, based in Stockholm.
If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your resume in English (no need for cover letter)
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Why kindly ask you not to attach cover letter in your application as they often contain information that can easily trigger unintentional biases.
H&M Group is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-08
E-post: raquel.reciolopez@hm.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
8357233