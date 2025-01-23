Emergency WaSH Advisor, Swedish Red Cross
2025-01-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
, Södertälje
, Uppsala
, Norrköping
Join the world's largest humanitarian network.
The Swedish Red Cross is part of the Red Cross/Red Crescent Movement, the world's largest humanitarian network. The Red Cross/Red Crescent is working to improve the lives of vulnerable people before, during and after disasters and emergencies. We support people whoever they are, wherever they are.
Are you the new Emergency WaSH Advisor at the Swedish Red Cross?
Desired starting date: As soon as possible
Type of contract: Full-time, permanent position, six months' probation
Location: In Stockholm, Sweden, with frequent travel to humanitarian contexts
We are looking for a n Emergency Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WaSH) Advisor. Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WaSH) is a core function in Swedish Red Cross (SRC) international response, alongside Health and Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR).
Required qualifications
• Relevant academic degree within engineering with focus on water and sanitation or in the broader area of environmental science and disaster management, or the equivalent
• Professional WaSH experience of at least 7 years, whereof at least 3 years internationally, preferably from a humanitarian setting
• Experience of program management, humanitarian work and the humanitarian system, preferably from within the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement
• Strong experience in capacity building and facilitation skills
• Experience in conducting trainings and evaluations
• Excellent command of English as a working language
• International Driving License (manual transmission)
Merit qualifications
• Experience from the Red Cross/Red Crescent Movement
• Experience working and leading ERU (Emergency Response Units)
• Experience working in emergency response and early recovery in different geographical contexts
• Volunteering experience
• Knowledge of other languages such as Arabic, French, Spanish, Swedish
• HEAT (Hostile Environment Awareness Training) or equivalent security training
• Experience of working and travel in insecure contexts (conflict or complex emergencies)
• Swedish residency and/or Swedish work permit
As a Swedish Red Cross employee, we expect you to share the International Red Cross and Red Crescent principles and humanitarian values.
Interested?
Please follow this link:https://www.rodakorset.se/om-oss/jobba-hos-oss/lediga-jobb/?jobid=287493
for more information.
Closing date for applications is 10 February 2025.
