EMC Test Engineer
2022-12-15
Company Description
Bosch Thermoteknik AB in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 811 employees and from part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 409,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation, and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy and a better environment with the goal of creating a simplified everyday life for our customers. In short, we create technology that is "Invented for life".
Job Description
Your contribution to something big
You will perform EMC testing according to appropriate test standards / EMC directive on heat pumps but also a wide range of components and accessories.
You will maintain ownership of projects and report test results to internal stake holders in a timely manner.
You will Interact with various Bosch-suppliers, setting EMC related requirements and advise on technical issues and questions.
You will provide input and recommendations to electrical and mechanical designers during all project phases.
You will conduct and manage regulatory certification related projects and provide technical advice to designers and management.
You will be responsible for EMC modeling, simulation and validation.
You will be responsible for writing and updating EMC related guidelines.
You will be part of an internal Bosch EMC expert group.
You will be responsible for laboratory related maintenance / upkeep.
You will be ensuring all equipment is calibrated.
Qualifications
What distinguishes you
Required skills
Engineering degree and/or several years working in an EMC test house or similar manufacturer's environment.
Knowledge in EN and IEC standards.
Electrical testing according to relevant product standards and troubleshooting.
Ability to work and reach targets independently.
Problem solving mindset.
Good written and verbal communication skills in English.
Preferred skills
Certified electrician
Experience in EMC simulation software
Written and verbal communication skills in Swedish
Additional Information
Your future job location offers you
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "9 to 5" you, because life is all about balance.
At Bosch, we celebrate you. Our people are what make us remarkable. Therefore, we recognize your contribution with competitive salary packages, collective agreements with unions, occupational pension, and other attractive benefits, such as wellness contribution, smart work, flexible working hours, Gym & Yoga classes at site.
Let's not forget the sincere "thank you" for our employees' contribution. Our success is your success. Let's celebrate together.
At Bosch we understand that everyone has their own focus in life, whether it is about new professional challenges, training, and development, or more time for family, friends, and hobbies, whatever your goals are we are flexible. Let 's strike a balance.
At Bosch, we believe everyone is different and that is what we love. Get inspired by a cooperative, open, respectful, and trustworthy workplace where you can be yourself and be enriched by the perspectives of our community around the globe.
Join in and feel the difference.
