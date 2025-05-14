EMC System Test & Design Engineer Expert
Integro Consulting AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-05-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Integro Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Skövde
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
About the Role:
We are looking for a skilled System Design Engineer with a strong focus on Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) to join our client's within automotive. In this role, you will work hands-on with system-level EMC testing and design, identifying potential design faults and ensuring compliance with international standards to secure robust system performance.
You will be part of a team working with advanced vehicle technology and play a key role in ensuring electrical and electronic systems meet legal and performance requirements across multiple domains.
Key Responsibilities:
Plan, execute, and report on EMC complete system testing on vehicles.
Perform in-house EMC testing and fault-finding to improve design quality.
Ensure compliance with regulations such as UN R10, CISPR, IEC, and ISO standards.
Collaborate with design and engineering teams to support EMC design improvements across vehicle systems.
Qualifications:
M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering or equivalent.
8-10 years of relevant experience working with EMC design and testing in the automotive sector.
Proficient in using tools such as oscilloscopes and Vector CANoe.
Deep knowledge of conducted and radiated emissions/immunity testing.
Strong hands-on experience in planning and performing EMC verification.
Fluent in English (written and spoken).
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Experience with commercial vehicle systems is highly valued.
Work environment:
The opportunity to work with cutting-edge vehicle technology.
A collaborative and supportive engineering environment.
Exposure to international standards and advanced testing methods.
Possibility to influence system design from an EMC perspective.
Interested?
Apply now and be part of a team committed to engineering excellence and system quality. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-13
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "HIL Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1K, vån 2 (visa karta
)
417 03 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
9339519