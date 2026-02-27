Embedded Systems Development Engineer
2026-02-27
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will support systems and function development in an embedded, vehicle-based environment. The role includes hands-on analysis and verification work, where you investigate issues, assess impacts from project changes, and validate functionality through testing.
Job DescriptionInvestigate problems and trouble reports
Read project definitions and analyze impact
Perform in-vehicle testing
Analyze log files to identify root causes and behavioral patterns
Participate in systemization activities
RequirementsBSc or MSc in engineering (e.g., electrical engineering, computer/data engineering, mechanical engineering, or similar)
Experience in embedded systems development in at least one of the following areas: requirements engineering, testing, or implementation
Fluent English
Nice to haveFluent Swedish
Knowledge of vehicle embedded systems
C/CE or D/DE driver's license
Previous experience from the same environment
Application
