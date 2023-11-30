Embedded System Test Lead - 417766
2023-11-30
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 75,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the
Embedded Software Test Lead
in Västerås we're looking for?
Your future role: Take on a new challenge and apply your Embedded Software Lead expertise in a new cutting-edge field.
Verification ensures that "you build the product correctly".
You will take part in building the foundations of Alstom Train Control and Communication platform by leading, organizing, and performing the verification, integration and test activities of developments ranging from software to product and system. Define and lead activities related with Verification, Integration and Testing. Cooperate with the program to complement V&V activities with end-user integration scenarios. Share with Product Architect the V&V strategy defined to deliver a verified and validated product.
We will look to you for:
Define plans and strategies for Verification and Testing
Ensure the application and adherence to the reference processes, methods & tools, requesting deviations whenever appropriate.
Define and agree V&V activity schedule.
Organize and lead documental verification and reviews within the V&V domain.
Manage full Verification of the equipment under test.
Monitor and follow-up execution and reporting of activities delegated to experts in other departments.
Define needs, architecture, and follow-up implementation of testbenches and analysis tools.
Manage the Verification & Test Team to ensure deliverables for the projects.
Ensure independence of verification from design
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Master's degree in engineering or scientific topics
At least 5 years of experience within Verification, Validation, or Testing of embedded systems.
Foreign language: English, full proficient use
Test scripting and test application using Python and C/C++
Good analytical skill and previous experience in test & integration are required.
Knowledge of at least one of the domains hardware, software, product, or system V&V methodology
Engineering and system background
Experience in a highly complex and normative environment (railway, aerospace, defence, nuclear) would be a major asset.
Structured and organized.
Team player
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges, and a long-term career free from boring daily routines.
Work with newest train control systems
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues.
Contribute to innovative projects.
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries.
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential.
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
