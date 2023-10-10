Embedded Software Engineer to Echandia!
Echandia is an innovative company that works within the maritime industry. They are building zero-emission technology with the goal of creating a completely emission-free global fleet. They work together with some of the world's largest shipyards and system integrators. They help them go from being fossil fuel dependent, to using electric power instead. This is the job for you who wants to be a part of a company that is on an exciting journey, trying to move the industry and the world forward!
Do you have a background in Embedded Software engineering? Apply for the position today - we work with ongoing selection.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Echandia is seeking a talented and driven Software Engineer with a focus on embedded systems to join Echandia's dynamic team. As a software engineer, you will play a crucial role in developing and implementing code for Echandia's next generation battery system. The system ensures high availability and performance from their large capacity and high-power energy storage solutions. In this role, you will collaborate closely with other engineering teams, such as research-, electrical-, and mechanical-engineers to design and develop software solutions that meet the unique requirements of the marine industry.
The role includes both high level code, mainly .NET as well as embedded C development for the hardware. Your main responsibilities will include developing and debugging software, conducting system integration testing, and ensuring compliance with safety and regulatory standards.
You are offered
• The opportunity to become part of a company that works with the technology of the future. You will have the chance to work with leading technology and to contribute to the global climate goals, not least in the maritime sector
• The opportunity to be involved in developing and designing the business, as well as good opportunities for career development
• A dedicated consultant manager from Academic Work
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Design, develop, and test software solutions for our heavy-duty energy storage systems.
• Debugging and troubleshooting software issues in embedded systems.
• Document software designs, test plans, and user manuals for future reference.
• Required to analyze system requirements and provide technical recommendations for software optimizations and enhancements.
• Implement industrial protocols and interfaces.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• At least 2-3 years experience of developing software
• Be proficient in programming languages such as Embedded C and .NET
• Have knowledge of hardware interfaces and protocols commonly used in embedded systems
• Be familiar with debugging tools and techniques for troubleshooting and optimizing software performance
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience in develop containerized .net applications, preferably docker.
• Have experience with version control systems like Git for managing and collaborating on software development project
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Cooperative
• Self-sufficient
• Problem solver/Analytical
• Results-oriented and ambitious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Echandia is a leading player within battery systems for the maritime market with world-leading battery products. Since 2018, Echandia has delivered battery solutions primarily for the maritime market, but also for other heavy industrial applications. Echandia offers durable, robust, and safe battery systems that are appreciated by the market. Echandia's customers are global shipyards and system integrators, such as DAMEN, ABB and Siemens.
Apart from high-power battery systems, the upcoming product line includes fuel cell systems that will be a key component in the transition to zero emissions for larger vessels. Ersättning
