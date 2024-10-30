Embedded software engineer
Mpya Sci & Tech är skapat av och för människor som älskar teknik och naturvetenskap. Vi är inte här för att göra något som alla andra gör. Vi tar nischad rekrytering och konsulting till en ny nivå med fokus på kandidatperspektivet. Det är därför vi kallar oss Talent Advisors. Vi tror att de riktiga talangerna är de individer som vågar utvecklas genom hela livet. Med lång erfarenhet och djup kunskap om branschen har vi skapat ett framåtlutat och spetsigt bolag, på vårt sätt.
På Mpya Sci & Tech tror vi på ett hållbart arbetsliv där vi tillsammans bygger en kultur med genuin delaktighet, ivrig nyfikenhet och möjlighet att få vara sig själv. Kom och utvecklas ihop med oss i Göteborg och Stockholm. Hos en arbetsgivare i världsklass
Are you excited about bringing innovative products to life? As a Software Engineer in our team at Mpya Sci & Tech, you'll work together with one of our customers focused on developing software for groundbreaking embedded products.
Within an ongoing project, you'll join forces with experts across software, image quality, electronics, and testing to create a market-leading solution.
Mpya Sci & Tech is built by engineers, for engineers. We've created a company where our employees are always the focus. In everything we do, we strive to foster high engagement and be attentive to our employees' ideas about their work and career paths. Together, we're building a strong, inclusive, and curious culture with favorable conditions for you as an employee. We want you to find an assignment where you can feel passionate and grow, with a balanced life.
About the role:
In this position, you'll have a role in a mature team creating and refining software solutions for next-generation products.
Your core responsibilities will include:
• Collaborating in an agile product development process with your focus on embedded development
• Designing, coding, and implementing software features for upcoming product
• Troubleshooting issues across the Linux stack, from kernel drivers to user applications
• Etc.
Skills and Experience We're Looking For:
To thrive in this role, you should bring a mix of the following skills:
• Strong programming skills in C or C++
• Experience working with Linux and Yocto
• +8 years of experience in embedded systems and low-level programming
• Understanding of microcontrollers and hardware integration
• Proficiency in troubleshooting and debugging across software layers
• Interest in AI and deep learning for advanced detection technology
• Team-oriented with a passion for innovation in a fast-paced environment
It's a bonus if you are interested in:
Working with Rust * Scripting, shell, Python, Perl * Low-level programming, e.g. using Micro Controllers (MCU)
• Continuous integration, *Git, Git, Gerrit, Jenkinsbuild tools * Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Deep Learning.
If you're ready to shape the future of embedded software and technology we'd love to meet with you.
Your application
Does this sound like the opportunity you've been waiting for? Please go ahead and apply! For questions about the position, you are more than welcome to contact Talent Advisor Patrik Artman, 0733-908035 or patrik.artman@mpyascitech.com
.
Who We Are
At Mpya Sci & Tech, we believe in a sustainable work life where we work together to create a culture in which you can be curious, inclusive, and authentic. We believe that true talent lies in individuals who are open to continuous development throughout their lives. With extensive industry experience and deep knowledge, we're creating a forward-leaning, innovative company. Ersättning
