Embedded Software Engineer
Mpya Sci & Tech AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-02-10
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mpya Sci & Tech AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Laholm
, Varberg
, Tranemo
eller i hela Sverige
Mpya Sci & Tech was created by and for people who love technology and science. We're not here to do what everyone else is doing. We believe that real talent lies in individuals who dare to keep growing throughout their entire lives. With extensive experience and deep industry knowledge, we've built a forward-leaning and cutting-edge company-our way.
At Mpya Sci & Tech, we believe in a sustainable working life where we build a culture together based on genuine involvement, eager curiosity, and the freedom to be yourself. Learn more at: www.mpyascitech.com.
Big ideas. Strong roots. New beginnings in the Öresund region!
MPYA Sci & Tech is an established company entering an exciting growth phase - and we're now expanding locally. We're a few passionate team members building something bigger - and we're looking for more talent to grow with us.
Mpya Sci & Tech is a company built by engineers - for engineers. We've created a workplace where you, as an employee, are always at the center. In everything we do, we strive for a high level of involvement and responsiveness to our employees' thoughts about their future roles and careers. Together, we are building a strong, inclusive, curious, and open-minded culture that offers great opportunities for our team members. We want you to work on assignments that you are passionate about, grow professionally, and maintain a healthy work-life balance.
About the role:
In this role, you will be employed as a consultant at Mpya Sci & Tech.
We have many customers acting in various industries from Medtech to Automotive, Industrial tech, scaleups and small start ups. Our consultants supports our costumers in Active Safety, IoT, Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, 5G, and algorithm development and much more.
Your responsibilities may include:
• Collaborating in an agile product development process with a focus on embedded development
• Designing, coding, and implementing software features for upcoming products
• Troubleshooting issues across the Linux stack, from kernel drivers to user applications
At Mpya we start from the individual, from you! What is your passion and where you want to develop yourself from here. We might have an assignment that matches, or else we find it together, proactive or when you are ready to get on board.
Skills and Experience We're Looking for in this role:
To thrive in this role, you should bring a mix of the following skills:
• Strong programming skills in C or C++
• Experience working with Linux
• At least 6+ years of experience in embedded systems
• Understanding of microcontrollers and hardware integration
• Proficiency in troubleshooting and debugging across software layers
• Team-oriented with a passion for innovation in a fast-paced environment
• Swedish-speaking is a strong plus (not a requirement)
• Fluent English is required
It's a bonus if you're interested in:
• Working with Rust
• Scripting (shell, Python, Perl)
• Low-level programming
• Continuous integration
• MATLAB/Simulink
• Git, Gerrit, Jenkins, and build tools
If you're ready to shape the future of embedded software and technology, we'd love to meet you for an interview.
Who are we?
At Mpya Sci & Tech, we believe in a sustainable working life, and we're building a culture where you can:
• Be Dedicated
• Be Brave and Curious
• Be Inclusive and Allowing
We believe that real talent lies in those who dare to keep growing throughout life. With deep industry knowledge and years of experience, we've built a forward-thinking company - in our own way.
Application:
Does this sound like the opportunity you've been waiting for? Please go ahead and apply!
For questions about the position, feel free to contact Talent Advisor Patrik Artman, 0731-489875 or christian.biilberg@mpyascitech.com
We look forward to hearing from you! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mpya Sci & Tech AB
(org.nr 559210-7204) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Mpya Sci & Tech Jobbnummer
9734870