Embedded Software Engineer
Unicent Consulting AB / Datajobb / Sollentuna
2023-09-02
We are looking for a motivated senior embedded SW engineer. You will be working in an Android platform team within automotive industry. With this role, you will be able to work with the core technology within the Android domain.
What you'll do
You will work with SW development such as driver/kernel development
You will collaborate with system engineer and product owner
You will integrate Supplier's SW deliveries
You will collaborate with developers from supplier and customer to resolve problems
Who you are
You have a few years experience in Android development
You are familiar with Linux kernel and driver
You have good knowledge on C/C++
You have worked with Agile method
You have good communication skills in English
Good to have
Knowledge of Andriod Automotive OS (AAOS)
Python and Shell script experience
CI experience
