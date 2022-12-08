Embedded Software Engineer
2022-12-08
Job description
Sigma Connectivity is an internationally recognized tech design house that works with leading companies to bring their new products to life. As we continue to grow, we're always in search of experienced embedded software engineers to join our team.
About us
Sigma Connectivity is a world-class technology and design house. We partner with leading consumer and technology brands to turn their visions into reality. Our in-house and external consulting teams provide the expertise necessary to develop advanced connected products and solutions that can communicate in the Internet of Things (IoT). We also offer world class facilities with the most advanced hardware testing facility in northern Europe.
As a member of the Sigma Connectivity team, you'll help create cutting-edge products used by consumers around the world. We strive to foster a fun and creative work environment where all people are valued as individuals, working together creatively as a teams, collaborating and challenging ourselves to continually learn and grow. Today, we have over 600 dedicated colleagues around the world; so our differences are embraced and valued as a competitive advantage that allow us to respond to new needs with innovative new ideas and high quality results.
"We share a vision of a better tomorrow where everything is connected. Where human beings, machines and the environment can grow and live together in interdependent harmony. Some call this the Internet of Things, but for us it's just part of everything we do."
• Björn Lundqvist, CEO
Basic qualifications
Ideal candidates should have the following skills and experience:
B.S. or M.S. in Computer Science, Engineering or equivalent
4+ years of experience in embedded software development
Experience coding in embedded C and C++
Experience with at least two of the following operation systems: Embedded Android, Embedded Linux, FreeRTOS, NVIDIA DRIVE and/or Zephyr
Preferred additional skills, personal traits, experience
Soft skills we're looking for
Open-minded and interested in learning new technologies
Able to energize yourself and the people around you
A team player with good people skills
Comfortable interacting with customers
Passion for people and the planet
Nice if you also have:
Electronics knowledge
Experience working with low-power devices, microcontrollers and/or radio communications
Experience or knowledge of real-time embedded firmware for IoT applications
Knowledge of relevant standards in your the area of expertise
We offer
A diverse international work environment
Opportunities to develop cutting-edge technology for leading brands all over the world
Extensive hardware and software expertise, with all of the facilities and tools to build and test new products and solutions from end-to-end
The opportunity to work on a variety of projects, promoting individual development
Occasional opportunities to work on-site or embedded with customer teams
The Sigma Connectivity company culture.
Being part of a wonderful and highly engaged team where you will never work alone. Ersättning
