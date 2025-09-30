Embedded Software Engineer - 487611
Alstom Transport AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-09-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alstom Transport AB i Stockholm
, Botkyrka
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 74,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Embedded Software Engineer in Stockholm we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your software development expertise in a new cutting-edge field.
You will design software components and implement them working alongside experts in software development.
Day-to-day, you'll work closely with teams across the business, contribute to the elaboration of the software specification & architecture and much more.
We'll look to you for:
Contribute to the elaboration of the software specification & architecture, in collaboration with the software architect
Develop software components:
Perform the software components detailed design & coding
Set up the software development tool chain
Specify, design, prepare and perform tests and verifications of his / her deliverables
Put software work products under configuration management
Support software / software integration, together with the other software designers
Support hardware / software integration, together with the hardware designers
Keep informed of the evolution of technologies through techno watch
Contribute to standardization by reusing existing solutions or by implementing reusable solutions, including COTS (Commercial Off-The-Shelf)
Apply processes and standards
Sustain the software
Contribute to continuous improvement (RoE: Return on Experience, process, ...)
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Degree in Engineering or equivalent
Strong technical knowledge in operating systems (Linux, RTOS etc.) and embedded software development.
Strong C/C++ experience
Experience in software development processes such as V model, Agile etc.
Excellent communication skills. English is mandatory, Swedish is an advantage.
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Utilise our hybrid environment
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 70+ countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094) Arbetsplats
Alstom Sweden Jobbnummer
9533524