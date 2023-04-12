Embedded Software Developers to Globe Technologies
Experis AB / Datajobb / Jönköping Visa alla datajobb i Jönköping
2023-04-12
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Experis AB i Jönköping
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Nässjö
, Ulricehamn
eller i hela Sverige
Globe Technologies are looking to grow the Robotics team and are therefore looking for developers within Embedded Software to join the team in Jönköping.
About the company
Globe Technologies, part of Greenworks (Jiangsu), is a young company, a front-runner in a world that leaves fossil fuels and electric cords behind. We focus on making battery-powered gardening solutions, empowering the future gardener with versatile battery tools that make gardening easier.
We have subsidiaries all over the world. All skills, ranging from research and development to production, exist within Globe Group. We control the entire supply chain, guaranteeing superior efficiency, quality, and ability to meet consumer needs.
Currently, we have the following brands Greenworks, PowerWorks, and Cramer.
Our HQ is in China and there we also have our own factories where we produce most of the parts needed for our products including plastic parts, PCB boards, motors etc.
Our office for Canada and the USA is in North Carolina. EMEA office is in Weiterstadt, Germany, and our main R&D center is in Jönköping. Our vision is to be one of the leading companies in our industry in the next coming years. To enjoy some of our products, go to Robotgräsklippare | Cramer (cramertools.com)
About The Role
Be part of a agile Software development team and make an impact on the development of products for tomorrow's autonomous lawnmowers. A team with great possibilities and authority in order to act freely. You will be included in all development stages starting from idea/concept to final release. Working on new innovative technologies and concepts of embedded systems.
You will work in close cooperation with our other teams in Jönköping within mechanics, system design, Industrial design, UX/UI, operations, electronics and test. Besides the teams in Sweden, we also work closely with the market and directly with our US and Chinese office and production site.
We believe that you should do the job from where it is best suited, whether it is at home or at the office.
In Jönköping we have all functions under one roof and a flat organization, which results in effective fast work and easy collaboration where a lot of the decisions are taken by the teams themselves.
The team in Jönköping has long collective experience in development of outdoor products and robotic mowers, and together we sprint towards new innovations and business opportunities. Technology is increasingly making highly efficient electrical battery alternatives possible, displacing the need for petrol powered tools.
Would you like to be a part of this innovative, fun and inspiring workplace with an open climate and open-minded approach? A place where we are working on interesting products and finding solutions using new technologies and methods - taking us to the next level. A place where we value creativity and innovative ideas and truly work with the motto "freedom with responsibility".
Be a part of a strong team and join us in developing the future!
Who are you?
We value your personal qualities highly and to succeed, we believe that you are driven, methodical, logical and like to solve problems.
We appreciate applicants with a broad experience range within many technology fields. It is highly merited to have knowledge in Embedded systems, Electronics and/or Linux, but not a must.
You have a Bachelor or Master's degree in Software, Electronics, IT or similar. If not, you have acquired comparable knowledge by work experience.
You have at least 3-5 years of professional Embedded software development experience and have some knowledge in one or more of the following areas:
* C/C++
* Embedded
* Bluetooth, WiFI, RTK etc
* Linux
* AI
This job requires that you can express yourself well in English both verbally and in writing.
The application
In this process we are collaborating with Jefferson Wells. For more information about the process please contact Recruitment consultant Emma Elofsgård emma.elofsgard@jeffersonwells.se
0722-043047 Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "1def6071-7f92-". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Experis AB
(org.nr 556855-1104) Arbetsplats
Globe Technologies Kontakt
Emma Elofsgård +46722043047 Jobbnummer
7649595