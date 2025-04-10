Embedded Software Developers
Join Our Innovative Software Firm as a Software Programmer
Are you a skilled and adaptable programmer passionate about cutting-edge technologies? Our software firm offers exciting niche careers in the IT/Automotive sector, providing opportunities to work on challenging assignments for our clients and continuously develop your competencies.
We are looking for someone who:
Is a quick learner, comfortable with both independent work and team collaboration.
Possesses strong experience in Embedded real-time programming using C/C++.
Has solid experience in Linux development environments and Python.
Is proficient in Software Configuration Management using GIT, Gerrit, and Jenkins.
Is fluent in English; proficiency in Swedish is a plus.
Has experience with at least one Agile methodology (Scrum and/or Kanban preferred).
Can effectively collaborate with other developers to ensure system reliability, performance, and testability.
Demonstrates an agile mindset, readily adapting to change.
Is eager to contribute to a globally distributed software development team focused on teamwork.
Has a strong foundation in Embedded real-time software development, including excellent knowledge and experience in developing real-time programming models.
Actively contributes to team effectiveness and efficiency by championing best software development practices.
Communicates effectively with product and technical stakeholders.
