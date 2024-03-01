Embedded Software Developer
Assa Abloy AB / Datajobb / Landskrona Visa alla datajobb i Landskrona
2024-03-01
, Svalöv
, Kävlinge
, Helsingborg
, Bjuv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Assa Abloy AB i Landskrona
, Malmö
, Halmstad
, Härryda
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Embedded Software Developer
Would you like to expand your responsibilities or hone your skills in the realms of embedded software and sliding doors? Can you bring an innovative eye to our skilled team of IoT professionals & Developers at ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems? Join our team in Landskrona Sweden and enjoy a collaborative culture that empowers you to build a career you can be proud of.
We are seeking an Embedded Software Developer with a passion for software architecture and implementation on compact embedded systems. What matters most to us is your personality and what you can contribute as an individual. Hence, we're open to considering both junior and senior profiles, and it will be our responsibility to onboard you and pave the way for your success!
What you would do as our Embedded Software Developer
In this role you will mainly work on Connectivity gateways, Man machine interfaces and Sliding doors.
You would also:
• lead architectural and implementation efforts for Man machine interfaces
• maintain legacy Sliding door software
• provide guidance and expertise on design decisions and tools
• ensure modularity, reusability, and maintainability of current and future platforms
• mentor embedded software developers and support daily tasks in specialized area
The skills and experience you need
We are looking for someone who has:
• A Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, Software Engineering, or related field, or equivalent experience
• Proficiency in C/C++ and Real-Time Operating Systems (RTOS)
• Experience with microcontroller-based platforms, RTOS, and associated tools
• Familiarity with wireless technologies like BLE, Zigbee, etc.
• Understanding of Agile methodologies in embedded software development, including modern practices like automated testing and continuous integration
• Fluency in both Swedish and English is essential
We're seeking someone with experience in developing embedded software, prioritizing modularity, reusability, and testability. However, above all, we value curiosity and humility, and we're excited to welcome someone who wants to grow within our diverse team of developers. Ideally, you have some relevant industry experience.
You should have familiarity with various communication protocols such as RS485, CAN, CAN-FD and Bluetooth, especially in the context of device communication. Additionally, staying updated on current IoT connectivity standardization and cybersecurity trends is important.
Experience with the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) would be beneficial.
What we offer
We're passionate about providing amazing opportunities and benefits, so you can continue and progress a lifelong career with us - here's what we have to offer:
• Learning and career development opportunities, whether it's online learning, management training or enhancing your skills.
• A competitive salary and incentive schemes.
• Flexible working hours
We review applications regularly, so don't wait
We are building diverse, inclusive teams, and encourage applications from everyone who can see themselves working with us. Just set up your profile and apply here, no later than 31/3-24.
To make sure your personal data is safe, we don't look at any applications sent by email or post. If you have any questions about the role or the process, email Mona Yusefi, Talent Acquisition Business Partner, at mona.yusefi@assaabloy.com
Let's create a safer and more open world - together!
To find out more about us, visit www.assaabloy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Assa Abloy AB
(org.nr 556059-3575) Arbetsplats
Assa Abloy Landskrona Jobbnummer
8509644