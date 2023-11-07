Embedded Software Developer
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-11-07
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
This is us, your new colleagues
Welcome to a warm atmosphere where you will surround yourself with friendly colleagues and be a part of an emphatic management. Here, you will work where the future is - develop exciting products at the forefront of our industry. An agile development team, modern tools, new technology and great development opportunities await!
About the role
At Connectivity, we are leading the development of in-vehicle connectivity-based solutions for the whole Volvo Group. As a vital part of the functional growth in Electromobility and Automation, we implement end-to-end functions of different tailor-made connected truck services available through Dynafleet services and Volvo Connect App such as Driver Coaching, I-See, Remote SW Download, Vehicle apps, and Geofencing.
We are entering an exciting new technology transformation with focus on new development and are therefore now looking for an Embedded Software Developer with excellent technical expertise who wants to join our collaborative and passionate team. To drive investigations on new technology will be part of your daily work. With us, you'll get the opportunity to build up the future vehicle connectivity platform and make your mark on our digital transformation.
Additional responsibilities are:
Share knowledge with your colleagues and contribute to our communities of practice.
Carry out requirement-and subsystem verification tasks together with your team.
We are looking for you...
• who are eager to grow as a professional and learn more about vehicle connectivity. Agile product development is where you thrive, and you love to inspire, develop, and motivate your colleagues and yourself. Strong technical passion and drive make you to a natural leader of challenging tasks demanding to explore new knowledge areas. With your customer-focused approach, you are passionate about creating the best customer solutions and experiences. Most of all, you believe in the power of collaboration between diverse teams to bring new and innovative ideas to the table.
Requirements:
Master's degree in Information Technology or Computer Engineering or equivalent education/experience.
10+ years experiences in modern C++ development.
A minimum of five years of product development experience within the automotive industry.
Five years in software architecture.
Linux experience.
Fluent in English, both verbal and written.
Additionally, we highly value the experience of communication protocols (such as MQTT), Yocto, Python, Concept development, REST API, the Android operating system, Adaptive Autosar. It's also meritorious if you have experience in SOME/IP, CAN, security practices, SIL/HIL testing, and agile ways of working.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
Work-life balance prioritized.
Opportunities for personal and professional growth.
Celebration of diversity and unique contributions.
Supportive and inclusive environment.
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we actively work towards establishing teams that harness the inherent strength found in differences of knowledge, experience, age, gender, nationality, and more. Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change, and Performance are the values that guides us.
Ready for the next move?
If our entrepreneurial spirit, adaptability, and customer-focused mindset light your inner fire, we might be a great match! If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation business is where you want to be.
Due to the upcoming Christmas holidays, interviews may be conducted after the turn of the year. Don't expect any communication earlier than this. We look forward to receiving your application!
For additional information, contact Anna-Lena Tafani, Group Manager, +46 76 553 4198 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
8244456