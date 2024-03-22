Embedded Software Developer
2024-03-22
Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
This is us, your new colleagues
Welcome to a warm atmosphere where you will surround yourself with friendly colleagues and be a part of an emphatic management. Here, you will work where the future is - develop exciting products at the forefront of our industry. An agile development team, modern tools, new technology and great development opportunities await!
What you will do
At Connectivity, we are leading the development of in-vehicle connectivity-based solutions for the whole Volvo Group. As a vital part of the functional growth in Electromobility and Automation, we implement end-to-end functions of different tailor-made connected truck services available through Dynafleet services and Volvo Connect App such as Driver Coaching, I-See, Remote SW Download, Vehicle apps, and Geofencing.
We are entering an exciting new technology transformation with focus on new development and are therefore now looking for an Embedded Software Developer with excellent technical expertise who wants to join our collaborative and passionate team. To drive investigations on new technology will be part of your daily work. With us, you'll get the opportunity to build up the future vehicle Service platform and make your mark on our digital transformation.
Additional responsibilities are:
* Share knowledge with your colleagues and contribute to our communities of practice.
* Carry out requirement-and subsystem verification tasks together with your team.
We are looking for you...
• who are eager to grow as a professional and learn more about vehicle connectivity. Agile product development is where you thrive, and you love to inspire, develop, and motivate your colleagues and yourself. Strong technical passion and drive make you to a natural leader of challenging tasks demanding to explore new knowledge areas. With your customer-focused approach, you are passionate about creating the best customer solutions and experiences. Most of all, you believe in the power of collaboration between diverse teams to bring new and innovative ideas to the table.
Requirements:
* Master's degree in Information Technology or Computer Engineering or equivalent education/experience.
* 8+ years experiences in modern C++ development.
* A minimum of five years of product development experience within the automotive industry.
* Five years in software architecture.
* Experience in Linux.
* Fluent in English, both verbal and written.
Additionally, we highly value the experience of communication protocols (such as MQTT), Yocto, Python, Concept development, REST API, Adaptive Autosar and the Android operating system. It's also meritorious if you have experience in SOME/IP, CAN, security practices, SIL/HIL testing, and agile ways of working.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
* Work-life balance prioritized.
* Opportunities for personal and professional growth.
* Celebration of diversity and unique contributions.
* Supportive and inclusive environment.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
