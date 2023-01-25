Embedded Software Architect
2023-01-25
Assignment description and requirements
We are looking for an Embedded C and C++ Software Architect to their Control Systems team that is developing their future radiation therapy devices.
The position is located at the customers head office in central Stockholm, Sweden.
WHAT YOU WILL DO
As a Software Architect you will be working closely with the control system engineers. You will have the overall technical design responsibility for the real-time control system software, the architecture is designed together with the Control System Team.
You will be part of a team developing the real-time control software that controls multiple axis and devices in the machine to safely deliver radiation to the patient. You will be contributing in all phases of the product development and maintenance process including requirements, design, implementation, and testing. The agile team is part of an international and cross functional program working according to Scale Agile Framework (SAFe).
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
• C and C++ Software architect for a distributed real-time control system.
• Creating architectural and detailed design with appropriate documentation
• Software risk management
• Participating in requirements engineering and product risk management
• Spread best practices and facilitate consistency across teams
• Drive engineering excellence and relentless improvement
• Understand and adhere to the quality system, and introduce improvements to its effectiveness
• Reviewing code and software related artifacts
• Software implementation, in both C++ and C, including unit/integration test.
EXPERIENCE
To be a suitable candidate for this position we think you have a master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering Physics, Mechatronics, or similar. You have thorough experience in Software Engineering in a product development organization and prior experience of working in a regulated industry, preferably in the medical sector. You have excellent command of English, both written and spoken.
• Successful technical leadership experience of complex products or systems
• Embedded and/or real-time software architecture
• Development of medical devices or other regulated products
• C and C++ programming
• Linux
• Fieldbus (e.g. EtherCAT, CANopen)
• Design for test
• Google Test/Google Mock
• Development of test frameworks and simulators
• Test automation
• Git and Azure DevOps
• UML
