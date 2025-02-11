Embedded Software Application Engineer with experience
Nexer Tech Talent AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-02-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Tech Talent AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Varberg
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about developing cutting-edge embedded software solutions for the automotive industry? Join a innovative team and contribute to the next generation of vehicle technology by enhancing efficiency, performance, and user experience.
Work as a Embedded Software Application Engineer
Our client is a leader in automotive software development, creating advanced solutions for multiple ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and (End User Functions). As a Embedded Software Application Engineer, you will be working with Embedded C, C#, C++, and Adaptive AUTOSAR, contributing to high-quality software that drives modern vehicles. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams, ensuring robust and efficient software.
You will be part of a collaborative and knowledge-sharing team that values problem-solving and continuous learning. The team works together to overcome challenges and develop industry-leading solutions in a dynamic and supportive environment.
This position is based in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Main responsibilities: * Design, develop and maintain software applications using Embedded C, C#, and C++ * Utilize Adaptive Autosar frameworks to enhance software functionality * Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, implement, and test software solutions * Troubleshoot and debug software issues to ensure optimal performance. * Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to peers. * Verification at all levels to ensure software quality through code reviews, unit testing, HIL, SIL and debugging. * Stay updated with the latest industry trends and technologies to continuously improve skills and knowledge.
Being a consultant at Nexer
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in tech talents. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at the client, located in Gotheburg starting asap.
You will be coached by a mentor at the client and by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment with the company.
Requirements: * Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field. * Proficiency in Embedded C, C#, and C++ (minimum 2-3 years). * Proficiency in Adaptive Autosar and classic Autosar (minimum 1-2 years) * Experience with Linux OS. * Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail. * Excellent communication skills and the ability to work effectively in a team environment. * Eagerness to learn and adapt to new technologies and methodologies.
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Molly Rytter at molly.rytter@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 15 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively. Learn more about Nexer Tech Talent here. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Tech Talent AB
(org.nr 556975-4962) Arbetsplats
Nexer Tech Talent Kontakt
Molly Rytter molly.rytter@nexergroup.com Jobbnummer
9158623