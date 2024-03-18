Embedded Product Developer
Jobway AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-03-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jobway AB i Stockholm
, Sollentuna
, Tyresö
, Täby
, Ekerö
eller i hela Sverige
Embedded Product Developer - Safety By Cilia
Location: Stockholm, Östermalm (or remote)
Type: Full-time, Permanent
Work Flexibility: Flexible hours and remote work options available
About Us:
Safety By Cilia leads in the innovation of personal safety through state-of-the-art wearable technology. Our mission is to merge sophisticated jewelry with functional tech, including a proprietary app and hardware, to prevent assaults, aid legal processes, and nurture a support community. Our goals resonate with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals for Good Health, Well-being, and Gender Equality, underlining our commitment to global welfare and equality. As we grow, we seek a dedicated Embedded Product Developer to enhance the tech that drives our safety solutions.
Role Overview:
The Embedded Product Developer is pivotal in creating and refining the firmware and electronic systems within our wearables. This role demands a blend of technical expertise in firmware development, electronics design focused on low power consumption, and mastery over communication protocols to ensure our products are efficient, reliable, and secure.
Responsibilities:
Firmware Development: Develop and maintain device firmware, prioritizing security measures for data protection due to the sensitive nature of personal safety applications.
Electronics Design: Design and prototype low-power electronic circuits and systems, ensuring efficient and effective operation within our wearable technology.
Communication Protocols: Implement and refine Bluetooth, I2C, SPI, and other protocols for flawless device connectivity and data transmission.
Security Focus: Spearhead the development and implementation of robust security measures to safeguard device data, a crucial aspect of our products' integrity.
Component Selection: Collaboratively choose components for electronics, aiming for cost-effectiveness without compromising quality, under the guidance of the CTO.
Product Integration: Work in close collaboration with the Product Developer to ensure seamless integration of electronic and physical design components, enhancing product functionality and user experience.
Technical Documentation: Create and maintain detailed technical documentation to support ongoing engineering efforts, ensuring clarity and longevity.
Cross-functional Collaboration: Engage with cross-functional teams under the CTO's guidance to align technology integration with overall product development goals.
Requirements:
Solid experience in embedded systems development, especially with C programming.
Proficient in electronics design, with a focus on developing compact, low-power wearable technologies.
Familiar with key communication protocols and embedded debugging techniques.
Experienced with IDEs such as Keil, Eclipse, or STM32CubeIDE.
Basic understanding of RF design principles and power electronics.
Strong ability in component selection for electronics, aiming for optimized cost and quality.
Bachelor's degree in Electrical/electronics Engineering, Computer Science, or related field preferred.
Excellent teamwork skills, with a capability to work closely with cross-functional teams for integrated technology solutions.
What We Offer:
A role in a mission-driven organization with a significant impact on personal safety and gender equality.
A collaborative, innovative, and creative work environment.
Opportunities for professional growth in the field of wearable technology.
A competitive compensation package.
Are you interested and want to know more?
Send your application together with your CV! In this recruitment process, Safety by Cilia collaborates with Jobway AB. Any questions can be answered by recruitment consultant Nicklas Thorstenson, nicklas.thorstenson@jobway.se
, 0735 16 52 40 or Oscar Thiele, oscar.thiele@jobway.se
073 581 18 04. We apply continuous selection and the position can therefore be filled within the application deadline. Your application is treated confidentially. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobway AB
(org.nr 556726-9518), https://jobway.se Jobbnummer
8549488