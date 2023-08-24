Embedded Linux system engineer
2023-08-24
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
We are looking for an Embedded Linux system engineer who has observed how quickly Linux landscape is changing for embedded software development and is intrigued by finding the right new technologies (HW and SW) to make you and your team more productive.
Successful products on the market is your goal and you know that working code means tested code. Join the challenge to build a modern real time embedded software to protect and control the power grids of tomorrow.
As an Embedded Linux system engineer you will be part of Hitachi Energy, Grid Automation - Automation & Communication Product in Västerås.
Your responsibilities
Analyze functional and system requirements to create technical requirements for the system
Drive system design and interface between Linux, Hardware and Application software
Create test cases for OS ensuring system requirement fulfillment
Actively work with testing of OS and application to understand bottlenecks
Focus on trade-offs between Linux distribution and application to fulfill product requirements and ensure OS maintainability
Prototype and participate in research projects for novel technologies increasing quality and speed to market
Take active part in proactive quality work through continuous integration, test automation, static code analysis etc.
Lead and drive continuous improvements of coding standards, tooling and test methodologies
Live Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
Advanced skills in Embedded Linux with experience preferably in Yocto
Experience in real-time systems and multithreaded applications on multicore platforms
University degree and either a couple of years professional experience within software engineering, computer science or similar
Inner revelation about the importance of testability and test automation of code
As a person you recognize the difference between high quality software and heavy processes
As a person you think systemwide on your work
Additional merit if you have experience/interest in industrial Ethernet communication, specifically IEEE 1588 PTP, IEC 61850 & Ethernet redundancy protocols.
You have strong personal leadership skills and are used to drive your work from requirement to tested and accepted feature delivery
More about us
Don't hesitate to apply even if you feel that you don't fulfill all requirements! Most important for this role is your personality and your willingness to learn and explore new areas. Good teamwork and collaboration skills are crucial to succeed in the role!
You are welcome to apply by September 14th. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager Johan Lundberg, +46 107-38 50 34, johan.lundberg@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Klas Koppari, +46 107- 38 13 45; Unionen: Fredrik W Nordin, +46 107-38 15 12, Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Specialist Renée Lundgren, +46 72-730 00 72, renee.lundgren@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
