Embedded Linux Developer
2025-03-13
We are seeking a talented and experienced Embedded C and C++ Developer to join our platform team. In this role, you will be responsible for integrating Linux into a display ECU (Electronic Control Unit) that powers Qt-based applications. This position offers the opportunity to work in a fast-paced, evolving environment where you will contribute to the development of advanced embedded systems.
Key Responsibilities:
• Linux Integration - Work with the integration of Linux into a display ECU running Qt applications.
• Software Development & Testing - Utilize Jenkins, SystemD, and Google Test for development and testing processes.
• Networking & Communication Protocols - Work with interprocessor communication, Ethernet, DoIP, Stomp, SOME/IP, and VLAN to enable seamless data exchange between systems.
• Scripting & Automation - Utilize Python, Bash, and PowerShell for scripting, automation, and system management.
• Embedded Systems Development - Contribute to the design, development, and optimization of embedded software for automotive applications.
• Collaboration & Problem-Solving - Engage with cross-functional teams to troubleshoot, innovate, and enhance system performance.
Qualifications & Experience:
5+ years of experience in embedded development with C and C++.
Hands-on experience with embedded Linux and its integration into hardware platforms.
Proficiency in scripting languages such as Python, Bash, and PowerShell.
Strong understanding of automotive communication protocols, including Ethernet, DoIP, SOME/IP, VLAN, and Stomp.
Familiarity with build automation, system services, and testing frameworks, such as Jenkins, SystemD, and Google Test.
Experience in the automotive industry is highly beneficial.
Excellent problem-solving skills and a proactive approach to tackling technical challenges.
Strong communication and teamwork abilities, with a collaborative mindset.
This is an excellent opportunity for an embedded developer with a passion for Linux integration and automotive technologies. If you enjoy working with cutting-edge embedded systems and thrive in a dynamic development environment, this role could be the perfect fit.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
