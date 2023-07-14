Embedded Engineer
2023-07-14
Embedded Engineer
Location: Gothenburg/Stockholm, Sweden
Company: Amaris Consulting
Industry: Automotive, Aerospace, Defence, Telecom, Electronics, and more
About the Company:
Amaris Consulting is a leading global consulting firm that provides innovative and practical solutions to clients across various industries. Our areas of expertise include strategy, digital transformation, IT, and engineering, among others. We are currently seeking an experienced Embedded Engineer to join our team in Gothenburg/Stockholm.
Job Description:
As an Embedded Engineer, you will be responsible for developing and implementing embedded software solutions for our clients in the automotive, aerospace, defence, telecom, electronics, and other industries. The successful candidate will have experience in C++, Python, and some hardware and software experience.
Responsibilities:
Design and develop embedded software solutions for various applications, such as automotive, aerospace, defence, telecom, electronics, and others.
Work with hardware engineers to ensure the software is compatible with the hardware and meets the client's requirements.
Write and maintain code using C++ and Python programming languages.
Test and debug software to ensure it meets the client's requirements and is free of errors.
Analyze and report on software performance and make recommendations for improvements.
Collaborate with project teams to ensure projects are completed on time and within budget.
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, computer science, or a related field.
• 3 years of experience in embedded software development, preferably in the automotive, aerospace, defence, telecom, electronics, or other related industries.
Proficient in C++ and Python programming languages.
Some experience in hardware design and development.
Experience in software development tools, such as debuggers, compilers, and simulators.
Knowledge of embedded systems and microcontrollers.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
We offer:
Competitive compensation package and benefits.
Opportunities for professional development and growth within the company.
Exposure to a diverse range of industries and projects.
Collaborative and dynamic work environment.
If you are passionate about embedded software development and want to work with a global consulting firm that values innovation and excellence, please apply with your CV and cover letter. We look forward to hearing from you!
