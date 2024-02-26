Embedded Developer with interest in C++ to a position in Gothenburg
Framtiden i Sverige AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-02-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Framtiden i Sverige AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about embedded systems and eager to contribute to the creation of cutting-edge camera technology? Join Hasselblad, one of the world's most iconic camera brands, as a Junior Embedded Developer. In this role, you will be part of a dynamic team working collaboratively to design and develop various functionalities within cameras.
Hasselblad R&D is a collaborative department, comprising teams specialized in various technical domains: hardware, software, image quality, optics, mechanics, and QA/testing. Each team not only operates independently in their day-to-day tasks but also collaborates with other teams, as well as diverse locations and partners worldwide. Their projects are both stimulating and challenging, involving the latest technologies, and the teams are composed of exceptionally skilled and pleasant colleagues with a commitment to delivering the highest quality.
About the Role:
As a Junior Embedded Developer at Hasselblad, you will be involved in the state-of-the-art creation for cameras. Your responsibilities will include:
• Collaborating with your team to implement features such as exposure control, light measurement, display management, camera memory, e.g. USB-3 communication between the camera and computer.
• Integrating Wi-fi functionality for seamless connectivity with devices like iPhones, enabling users to transfer exposures to their mobile or computer.
• Working with an advanced Power State battery system to optimize energy usage while maintaining camera speed and responsiveness.
• Configuring hardware for bug handling and signal processing within the camera.
• Handling and storing data within the camera.
Who are we looking for?
At Hasselblad, success comes from commitment and fun at work, so we would like you to be a team player with the same curiosity for technology. You also need to be someone who thrives in an environment where imagination meets practicality, as Hasselblad value individuals who bring fresh perspectives to the table. Passion for photography and a keen interest in camera technology would be the icing on the cake!
Qualifications:
• Master's degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering or a related field
• Interest and understanding of embedded systems and programming language C++
• You are fluent in English, both spoken and written
Good to have, but not necessary:
• Fluency in Swedish or Mandarin, both spoken and written
• A great asset is knowledge within embedded Linux
About us:
We at Framtiden work with both staffing and recruitment, and we want to make a difference in people's lives. We make a difference by helping people find the right job and the right colleague. We are specialists in recruiting the right talent for the right company. Framtiden can be found in seven locations in Sweden and in Oslo.
For this position, during an initial period you will be employed by us at Framtiden and then have the opportunity to transfer and be employed directly by Hasselblad.
Terms:
Start date: By agreement
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
Working hours: 08:00-17:00
Scope: Full-time Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ZR_48817_JOB". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Framtiden i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556686-5142), http://www.framtiden.com Arbetsplats
Framtiden AB Kontakt
Haris Haskic harii.s@hotmail.com Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Framtiden i Sverige AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8496912