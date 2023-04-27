Embedded C/C++ developer to Humphree in Gothenburg
2023-04-27
About the position
One Star is now looking for an embedded developer consultant in Gothenburg for our client Humphree.
We're looking for you who
Has a genuine interest in embedded development
Has the ability to take on a more senior role in the team
Believes in teamwork
Who wants to be part of a great team that delivers world class products
Qualifications
B.Sc in Computer Science or equivalent education
Some years working with embedded software development
Experience in C/C++ (preferably version 17 of C++)
Knowledge of Visual Studio
Linux experience
Wants to work in a smaller team and in an agile environment
Fluent in english
It's meritious if you have
Experience from CAN-protocols
Experience from Microcontrollers
About the employment
This is a full time consultant role, you will be employed by One Star and work as a consultant for Humphree.
About the client company
Humphree is an entrepreneurial company in the marine industry. They develop industry leading trim and stabilization systems for motor vessels. Their interceptors and fins contribute to lower fuel consumption, and thus reduced environmental impact, while improving the comfort for people onboard.
Humphrees market is global, and the products are mounted on some of the worlds most advanced ships. All departments are represented in new, operationally adapted premises in Gothenburg.
Here you can follow the stabilization systems from the design stage, through prototype and testing to final production, all within walking distance from your desk. There is a close close collaboration between the departments and the products span several technology areas.
For a long time, Humphree has proudly delivered first class products and services at a high pace. There's no plan to slow down and they are currently working on several industry-changing projects. Their business is growing and so are their teams.
Read more about Humphree at: www.humphree.com
Start: Per agreement
Location: Humphree's office in Gothenburg, Grimboåsen
About the recruitment process
In this recruitment Humphree is collaborating with One Star. For any questions regarding the role, please contact Jim Svensson at jim@onestar.se
We do not accept applications by e-mail. Please apply at www.onestar.se
We do not accept applications by e-mail. Please apply at www.onestar.se or by using the link below. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, so go ahead and apply today!
