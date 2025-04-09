Embedded C/C++ Developer
2025-04-09
At ALTEN, every individual is equally valuable in building tomorrow's world today. Are you a talented C/C++ developer seeking your next opportunity? Join the Embedded Systems department in Stockholm, where exciting challenges await!
The ALTEN Stockholm office is home to a dynamic, highly skilled team of engineers and developers from all over the world who specialize in delivering tailored solutions across sectors like automotive, telecommunications, life sciences, and IT. Known for their collaborative spirit, the team combines deep technical expertise with a proactive, problem-solving approach, fostering an environment where creativity and efficiency meet to drive impactful results for clients. With a strong focus on professional development and a supportive culture, the Stockholm team is dedicated to both individual growth and collective success, making it an exciting and empowering place to be a part of.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
Every employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We believe in growing together by offering opportunities, development and togetherness.
ALTEN operates in several different industries, having a wide variety of assignments, coaching managers and training through ALTEN Academy, which means that it will always be possible to develop at ALTEN. Your wishes will guide your way forward.
As a consultant, you will get the genuine team feeling at your assignment but also a wonderful togetherness at ALTEN. Through our different internal networks, such as Women@ALTEN and ALTEN Sports you will get the opportunity to drive topics and activities that are close to your heart. At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
WHAT WILL YOU DO
Design and Develop: Create high-quality, real-time embedded software solutions in C++ for various industries.
Innovate: Work on the latest technologies such as IoT, AI, and autonomous systems, contributing to exciting projects that shape the future.
Collaborate: Join forces with talented engineers across multiple disciplines to deliver state-of-the-art products and systems.
Problem Solve: Tackle technical challenges with creativity and out-of-the-box thinking, ensuring optimal performance and reliability.
Grow: Expand your knowledge through ongoing training, support, and career development within a dynamic, international environment.
WHO ARE YOU
5 + years in Embedded C/C++ software development within the automotive industry.
Strong proficiency in real-time systems, and embedded platforms (ARM, FPGA, etc.).
Python.
Bash.
Jenkins.
Classic or Adaptive AUTOSAR.
Degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or related field.
Meritorius: experience of Yocto and Buildroot as well as with microcontrollers
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 57,000 employees in nearly 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors, such as Automotive, Defense, Energy & Environment, Industry, Public services & Government and Life Sciences. In Sweden, we are about 1300 committed employees with 9 offices in 9 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. For the fifth year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alten Sverige AB
(org.nr 556420-7453) Arbetsplats
Alten Stockholm Jobbnummer
9276565