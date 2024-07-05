Elkraftingenjör
2024-07-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Partille
(position typically requires 3 years or more relevant experience)Develop and document electronics and/or electrical components. Document EE component development with some associated activities such as simulations. Put requirements on the components towards the supplier. Interact with the supplier and manage the work distribution. Have the operational responsibility in the relationship with the supplier. Responsible for recommending the supplier. Evaluate new components and select the internal component. Secure cross-functional and business anchoring. Manage complex components and/or large set of less complex components. Responsibility extended to deliver & execute a Product Strategy Roadmap of the area for few complex components and/or large set of less complex components On Specialist level the employee is a specialist in HW Electrical & Electronics Engineering typically obtained through education and work experience (position typically requires 8 years or more relevant experience). -Leading on complex group tasks/projects and actively developing team members - Role model of cutting edge thinking and an established contributor to lifelong learning within the TD/BA as a master trainer, coach and/or mentor - Solid Tshaped profile with definable expert knowledge within broadbased allround toolkit - Demonstrable influencer within the Volvo Group network - Clear articulation of how he/she is creating value to the respective TD/BA beyond their part of the organization Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-20
E-post: info@aurora-engineering.net
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aurora Engineering AB
Arhk Arendal (fästningsvägen 1a, 418 79 Göteborg)
418 79 GÖTEBORG
Volvo Bus
