Electronics Engineer to SciBase

About the position
SciBase is growing and need to strengthen the R&D team with an engineer specializing in hardware and electronics. The role as Electronics Engineer at SciBase is suited to a candidate with at least two years of experience within electronics development and is looking to gain experience within the medical technology industry. As a key member of our company, you will have a unique opportunity to work with cutting-edge medical technology projects and contribute to improving healthcare outcomes.
Your focus will be on the hardware side, designing, testing and documenting both new products and modifications to existing products. Medical quality systems and documentation are central to our industry and the role. Furthermore, with our own production facility located in Uppsala, you will also play a crucial role in providing technical support to our production team. Our approach is highly cross-functional, so you will also be involved in various R&D activities such as software projects, regulatory compliance efforts and other significant activities. This is an ideal role if you want both responsibility and to learn about the MedTech business in a small, yet global company with innovative AI-based products. If this sounds interesting - come join us!
What the role offers
• The possibility to work with world leading and unique diagnostic products that truly make a difference
• The opportunity to work with, and learn from highly experienced colleagues eager to pass on their knowledge to you
• The opportunity to be exposed to different aspects of the MedTech Industry in a small company environment, and to grow together with the company.
The position is full-time and based in our office in Sundbyberg. We interview candidates continuously and welcome your application today!
Responsibilities
Key responsibility areas include:
• Hands-on involvement in hardware and electronics development, prototyping and testing.
• Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, maintaining high standards of quality and safety and supporting the Quality and Regulatory Manager on HW-related issues.
• Support and contribute to the development of production processes and improvements.
• Working on SW and HW development projects, supporting the integration of hardware and software components.
• Conduct testing of hardware
Your profile
We are looking for a candidate who:
• Has a relevant engineering degree (such as Bachelor's or master's degree in electrical engineering, Medical Engineering or similar)
• Has knowledge of electronics and hardware development
• Has at least two years of experience in electronics design
• Has a genuine interest in working within the MedTech industry
• Is proficient in spoken and written Swedish and English.
It will be considered advantageous if you have experience within:
• Embedded systems
• Medical devices and related standards (e.g. ISO 13485, ISO 60601-1)
• Programming (C, C++, and Python)
• Linux
• Manufacturing experience
As a person you are:
• Driven and take initiative
• Work well on your own but are a team player
• Detail-oriented
• Solutions-oriented
About the organisation
Founded in 1998, SciBase is a Swedish medical technology company that has developed a unique point of care device for the detection of skin cancer (such as melanoma) and skin-barrier related disorders such as atopic dermatitis. As the only company within the space that has an FDA-approved product, it is a pioneer within AI-based medical diagnostic products. The core purpose of the company is to improve patient care within skin diagnostics by developing and marketing innovative AI-based products based on the company's Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) technology.
