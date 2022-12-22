Electronics Engineer to Permobil
Would you like to work in an international environment for a growing company that is a leader in advanced rehab technology? Do you thrive in an atmosphere where decisions are never further away than necessary?
Permobil is expanding and is now searching for new colleagues to join the growing global development team within electronics and software in Timrå! Are you a curious and driven Electronics Engineer looking for new challenges? Welcome with your application today!
Responsibilities
Your main task will be to work with existing products to improve these and ensure compliance towards medical standards. You will work with new development in the field of electronic engineering i.e., hardware design and/or embedded software development. Another important task is to work with agile project development teams, from the beginning to the end of the product development lifecycle.
Your profile
You have an engineering degree or similar experience in Electronic Engineering or Mechatronics. We are searching for candidates with previous experience in the field of electronic engineering but do not exclude newly graduated. To enjoy and be successful in this role you can utilize and create hardware schematics, change, and troubleshoot existing embedded software, also you can design and assemble hardware prototypes.
You have a strong and swift hand-on approach and are familiar with advanced lab equipment for troubleshooting ad debugging of electronics systems. Effective communications skills and you can easily adapt to various levels of technical details. You have excellent communications skills in both Swedish and English.
Desired experiences:
• Development for medical devices equipment
• Software development in C/C++
• Previous knowledge in Jira och Gitlab
We are looking forward to your application!
About the organisation
Permobil founder Dr. Per Uddén believed that helping people achieve the greatest level of independence is a basic human right and, for over 50 years, Permobil has held fast to that belief. Permobil is a global leader in advanced rehabilitation technology, passionate about better understanding our users' needs and improving their quality of life through state-of-the-art healthcare solutions. Today, those solutions include power wheelchairs, seating and positioning products, power assist, and manual wheelchairs.
Permobil is part of Patricia Industries, a subsidiary of Investor AB, and is headquartered in Sweden. Permobil has 1600 team members in more than 15 countries around the world. For more information regarding the company's storied history and complete product line, visit permobil.com.
