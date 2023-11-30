Electronics Engineer to Kollmorgen
2023-11-30
We are looking for you, who are an Electronics Engineer and would like to be a part of a global high-tech product company! We have been developing world-leading Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) systems for the last 50 years and we have a prosperous future ahead of us since the market growth is huge.
About the position
In this position, you will be a part of our Supply Chain & Hardware Engineering department consisting of seven people who are responsible for supply chain and hardware development. As an Electronics Engineer, you will have a key role in the electronics design work as you work with development of products in close collaboration with colleagues and suppliers. The electronics portfolio consists of products developed in-house as well as by third parties. The products that you together with the hardware and software teams and other stakeholders will be working with are e.g., vehicle controllers, motor controllers, sensors, HMI panels.
You will also be a part of the System Architect Team, which today consists of one Lead Solution Architect and five System Architects. The team's purpose is to define and drive the technology strategy of our products. The primary activity is to investigate technical challenges and drive product development through design recommendations.
In your role as an Electronics Engineer you will:
• Create product requirements for development of electronics.
• Be the one responsible for assuring that our products are up to date with the latest standards.
• Select components for new designs.
• Be the technical stakeholder in product development projects (e.g., review proposals from suppliers).
• Coordinate development activities with partners (e.g., product development with partners and suppliers).
• Represent the hardware function in the System Architect team.
• Coordinate and align with developers, product owners, and product managers to meet internal and external demands on the architecture.
• Collaborate closely with your colleagues, who among other things, work with software development.
We are looking for you
who are committed to deliver the best quality in what you do and have a flexible way of working. You are accurate, responsible, and you have the ability to see the bigger picture. You have a genuine interest in technology and care about your own development as well as your teams. Furthermore, you are solution-oriented and have an optimistic approach to your work.
Must have
To be successful in this role you need to:
• Have an extensive experience relevant to the position.
• Have experience in electronics design, requirements, and reviews.
• Have experience in the design of PCB and electrical schematics.
• Have experience in requirements management.
• Have experience in product compliance and product standards.
• Be fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Meritorious
It is a plus if you:
• Have an educational background in Electrical Engineering or similar.
• Have experience of working with Electronic Control Units (ECU)/microcontrollers.
• Knowledge in industrial automation, how to connect systems with each other.
• Have good architectural understanding.
• Knowledge of (Automated Guided Vehicle) electrical standards and wireless device standards.
About us
Kollmorgen Automation is a Regal Rexnord brand, and we have our headquarter in Mölndal, Sweden. The target is to provide world leading technology for the rapidly growing market of Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Systems and Mobile Robots. An AGV system is a fleet of mobile robots that automatically transport goods in a network of fixed virtual roads, designed according to the specification of the site, e.g., a warehouse. The about 120 employees are working with product development, professional services, sales, marketing, and finance.
Some of the good things that we offer
• Innovation Days every twelve weeks - a 24-hour event for the whole company to dig deeper, explore new areas and solve problems!
• Gym at the office filled with machines for strength and fitness that is always open and free to use for all our employees
• Free parking outside our office
• Noise cancelling headphones and home office equipment (office chair, screens etc)
• Career opportunities within the company - we have employees who have worked with us for many years in different roles and departments
• Day of Caring - every year we take one day to clean the west coast beaches together
• 6 weeks' vacation!
• Work time reduction - it gives you around 7 extra days off per year
• Collective agreement, occupational pension, wellness allowance
Apart from above, Kollmorgen is characterized by an entrepreneurial spirit where you get the opportunity to carry out your ideas with the help of the company's experts.
We focus on engagement and personal development as essential tools for our success. We give you the opportunity to work in an open environment where ideas and thoughts are lifted freely among colleagues.
Additional information
Full-time employment. Based in Mölndal, Sweden. We recruit based on our values and for us it is important that you continuously want to develop yourself together with us!
Selection takes place on an ongoing basis, so send your application as soon as possible. Welcome with your application!
