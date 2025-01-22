Electronics Engineer to Assa Abloy!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Landskrona Visa alla elektronikjobb i Landskrona
2025-01-22
, Svalöv
, Kävlinge
, Helsingborg
, Bjuv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Lomma
, Lund
, Eslöv
eller i hela Sverige
Become part of Assa Abloy's team as an Electronics Engineer, contributing to the development of innovative door solutions. You will become part of an R&D team where you combine technical expertise with creative problem-solving. You will have the opportunity to influence products used globally, drive technical development, and grow in a role where your expertise truly makes a difference. We welcome your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As an Electronics Engineer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing electronic systems and components for Assa Abloy's range of automatic pedestrian doors within the product units for revolving doors and security doors. The role also includes maintaining the electronics in the current product portfolio. Additionally, you will be part of the dynamic software and electronics R&D team, focusing on the control systems for automatic revolving doors and SEC products.
You are offered
• A varied role where you are involved in exciting projects and contribute to the development of electronic systems and components.
• A secure employment with excellent benefits, such as flexible working hours, the option to work from home, wellness allowances, and more.
• Opportunities for learning and career development, whether it's through online courses, leadership training, or skill enhancement.
If you want to learn more, feel free to check out the video below!
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
As an Electronics Engineer, your primary responsibility is to design and develop complex printed circuit boards (PCBs) that meet strict certification requirements and industry standards. You hold the overall technical responsibility for the PCB layout process, with a particular focus on EMC compliance and regulatory adherence. In this role, you make critical decisions regarding component selection and PCB assembly layout for embedded systems.
You will collaborate with cross-functional teams, including mechanical engineers, software developers, procurement, suppliers, and more. You conduct feasibility studies, maintain up-to-date technical documentation, and work continuously to improve systems according to established project plans.
To succeed in this role, you need to stay updated on the latest advancements in PCB design and certification standards, as well as identify and implement system improvements that enhance technical performance and streamline the certification process.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Hold a Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant field, such as electrical engineering, electronics, or engineering physics.
• Fluent in both spoken and written English.
• Possess strong knowledge of embedded systems.
• Experienced in designing and developing PCBs, from layout to finished PCB assembly.
• Familiar with industry standards and regulations related to electronic components and systems.
• Proficient in CAD and E-CAD tools.
It is meritorious if you have
• Basic proficiency in Swedish, both spoken and written.
• Strong knowledge of communication interfaces, testing, and measurement.
• EMC certification.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Trustful
• Goal oriented
• Social
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Learn more about Assa Abloy Entrance Systems AB here! Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15109796". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9117204