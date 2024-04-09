Electronics Engineer to Akkodis!
Are you passionate about electronics and ready to take on exciting challenges in dynamic environments? Look no further! We are actively seeking talented Electronics Engineers to join our team and contribute to innovative projects across various industries.
About the role
As a consultant at Akkodis, you will have the opportunity to work on a wide array of tasks spanning multiple industries. From cutting-edge technology projects to innovative solutions, you 'll have the chance to dive into diverse and stimulating challenges that will expand your expertise and fuel your professional growth.
As an Electronics Engineer, your tasks may include:
* Design, develop, and test electronic systems and components.
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate electronics into products.
* Troubleshoot and debug electronic systems to ensure optimal performance.
* Conduct feasibility studies and propose technical solutions to meet project requirements.
* Stay updated on industry trends and advancements in electronics technology.
* Perform circuit analysis and simulation to optimize design performance.
* Develop firmware for embedded systems and microcontrollers.
* Conduct electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) and signal integrity (SI) analysis.
* Implement quality assurance processes to ensure product reliability and compliance.
* Provide technical support to manufacturing teams during product assembly and testing.
* Participate in design reviews and contribute to continuous improvement initiatives.
* Conduct rigorous testing and validation of electronic components to ensure adherence to specifications and standards.
About you
If you are a passionate team player with a drive to deliver great results, you will fit perfectly at Akkodis.
Requirements:
* Bachelor 's degree in Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, or related field (Master 's degree preferred).
* Proven experience in electronics design, development, and testing.
* Proficiency in electronic design software (e.g., Altium Designer, Cadence, OrCAD).
* Strong knowledge of analog and digital circuit design principles.
* Familiarity with microcontrollers, FPGA, and embedded systems.
* Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
* Ability to work independently and in a team environment.
* Effective communication and interpersonal skills.
We put a strong emphasis on your personal qualities and you should be self-driven, positive and humble with excellent collaboration skills. You have an analytical mind and the ability to make difficult decisions concerning technical solutions.
Fluency in English and Swedish is mandatory.
About Akkodis
Smart Industry is where digital and engineering converge into a connected world - reshaping entire industries and providing solutions for some of the world 's toughest challenges. At Akkodis, we bring digital and engineering solutions together, creating a smarter future for everyone.
We 're a diverse team of 50,000 engineers and digital experts, operating across 30 locations. From training your teams to delivering your projects our Smart Industry experts create new value for your business. United by our passion for talent and technology, our specialists bring their diversity of experience, skills and insights together to deliver our 360° capabilities to you. This is how we make the incredible happen, every day.
Whether you 're a global giant or an ambitious start-up, we offer organizations Smart Industry solutions, people expertise, and access to a network of best-in-class specialists. We respond to our clients ' challenges with expert consulting services and solutions; we help companies acquire top talent and get people ready for the next-generation workplace.
We are committed to attract, develop, and empower diverse and inclusive technology and engineering teams by offering enhanced career and development opportunities. To inspire our employees, clients, and partners to make a difference, we work with organizations who identify themselves with our people culture and technology mindset.
