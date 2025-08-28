Electronics Engineer Power Electronics & Hvdc
2025-08-28
Are you the kind of person who thrives where innovation happens fast and the expectations are high? Do you want to be part of a newly formed, high-performing R&D team created to drive the future of power electronics? We're now looking for a Research Engineer with deep expertise in power conversion and HVDC systems - someone who's not just keeping up, but pushing the pace.
This team is on a mission: to enable next-generation power delivery to the data centers of global hyperscale companies. You'll be working directly with leading tech players in the US and Asia, and together with the team, you'll be shaping tomorrow's energy infrastructure. This is a hands-on, forward-driving role - and you'll report directly to the CTO.
We're building at the edge of what's possible. You should be too.
What you'll be doing:
Research and develop new concepts within HVDC (400V-48V)
Simulate and design resonant converters and magnetic components
Work hands-on with ANSYS and/or CST Studio for simulation and optimization
Work across functions and borders to drive innovation together with global partners
Contribute to highly efficient, robust, and scalable power architectures - tailored for hyperscale data centers
We believe you have:
M.Sc. (or equivalent) in Electrical Engineering, with a focus on Power Electronics
Documented Experience in Electrical development in Power Electronics
Strong understanding of various topologies including resonant and hard-switched solutions
Experience in 400/800V DC design
Basic understanding of Software/Firmware
Basic knowledge of PMBus and I2C protocols
Skilled in circuit simulations
Experience in conceptual product development
Good understanding of magnetic field theory related to transformer/inductor design
Fluent in English - Swedish is a plus
A driven self-starter with a curious mindset and the ability to keep momentum in a high-tempo R&D environment
Bonus points if you have:
Experience from research projects or advanced product development
