Electronics Engineer at Evolved Aerospace
2025-07-14
Location: Linköping, Sweden Scope: Full-time
Want to help build the brains and nerves behind some of the world's most advanced drones? Evolved Aerospace isn't your average tech company - they're fast, fearless, and already delivering life-saving UAS technology to Ukraine. Now they're looking for an experienced electronics engineer who's ready to bring theory to life - and help power the next generation of unmanned aerial systems.
About Evolved Aerospace Evolved Aerospace is the Swedish branch of a fast-moving international defense tech group originally founded in the United States. With active operations in the US, Sweden, and Ukraine - and global partners across Europe, Asia, and South America - Evolved designs and delivers next-generation unmanned aerial systems (UAS) for defense and dual-use applications.
In just a short time, the Swedish team has gone from zero to battlefield impact. Their drones are already flying real missions, and the development cycles are measured in months - not years. It's the best of both worlds: startup agility meets serious defense-grade engineering. And they're just getting started.
Who We're Looking For We're looking for a senior electronics engineer who's as comfortable building and testing as they are designing and leading. You combine deep technical expertise in electronics and embedded systems with a practical, hands-on mindset. You're a doer - someone who takes initiative, solves problems across disciplines, and thrives in environments where the stakes are high and the timelines are tight.
You care about quality, but you also move fast. You're driven by impact, energized by challenge, and you understand how your work fits into the bigger picture.
About the Role This is not a standard electronics job. At Evolved, you'll work across the full lifecycle - from concept to flight - developing and integrating cutting-edge electronics into high-performance UAS platforms.
You'll:
Design and implement electronic systems, including power, communication, and control modules
Integrate sensors, radio systems, and embedded controllers into real flying platforms
Test, troubleshoot, and verify electronics in both lab and real-world flight conditions
Work closely with mechanical, software, and systems engineers to ensure seamless integration
Lead documentation, quality assurance, and continuous improvement of electronic systems
Qualifications
Degree in electronics, embedded systems, or a related field
At least 7+ years of relevant experience, including leadership in technical roles
Deep knowledge of electronics, embedded systems, and control engineering
Proficiency in PCB design, schematic layout, and hands-on build/test work
Experience taking products from prototype to production
Fluent in English (Swedish is a plus)
Why Join Evolved? Because you want to build something that matters. You want speed, ownership, and the chance to work with sharp people solving hard problems. At Evolved, you won't be a cog in a giant machine - you'll be part of the core team that's designing and deploying real systems for real missions.
They offer competitive salaries, wellness benefits, and a profit-sharing model where up to 15% of annual profit is distributed across the team. But more importantly? They offer purpose, autonomy, and a chance to grow like never before. If you're chasing comfort, this isn't your gig. But if you're driven by impact, innovation, and the thrill of getting tech into the air - you're in the right place.
We look forward to receiving your application! The recruitment process is managed by Ed:Za Group. If you have any questions regarding the position or the process, please don't hesitate to contact Tyra Nguyen at tyra.nguyen@edzagroup.se
