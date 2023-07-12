Electronics Engineer

Candela's ultimate purpose is to speed up the transition to fossil fuel-free lakes and oceans. We strive to re-think efficiency in marine transportation to radically push the performance boundaries of electric boats and ships.
By combining sensors, computers and advanced submerged hydrofoils, our electric craft flies above the water, reaching speeds and range previously attained only by fossil fuel powerboats.
After launching Candela C-7, Europe's currently best-selling electric boat, we launched Candela C-8 in August 2021, the first electric boat intended for high volume production. We are also venturing into public transport with the revolutionary foiling P-12 ferry, built for the city of Stockholm.
We are now looking for a Engineer to join us and support Candela's growth ambitions.
Core responsibilities
We build most of our electronics in-house and are constantly innovating, updating, and developing our systems. We are now looking to grow our electronics team with more great and inspired people. Together with committed and highly focused colleagues, you will join us in our mission to make the best, smartest, and most innovative electronics in the world.
As a Electronics Engineer at Candela you will provide valuable experience in designing electronics for the commercial sector. Designing electronics for safety critical applications will be a part of the job and you need to have an understanding of the complexities involved in such development processes.
Your responsibilities will include:
• Defining system requirements
• Electronics design (Schematics and layout)
• Designing for regulatory compliance
• Interface with PCB manufacturers, testing facilities and our production team
To be successful in the role you probably:
• Have more than 5 years of experience in electronics design
• Have hands-on experience from working with electronics prototyping
• Experience working with critical safety applications
• Experience in automotive electronics
• Contribute to the system architecture
• Work well in a small development team with both independent and collaborative projects.
We believe that you are adaptive and able to deal with many different electronics-related tasks that will inevitably fall into your lap. Having good communication skills is also advantageous when collaborating internally within Candela.
Join a stellar team
By bringing together some of the world's brightest researchers and engineers, we are pushing the boundaries of marine transportation. We take great pride in building engagement within our teams. Our internal motto is "with a revolutionary spirit and kindness", which translates into an open and honest work environment.
We are a 150 +, multinational team of experts within dynamic modelling, hardware design, hydrodynamics, control theory, machine learning, structural engineering work and production to build the next generation of waterborne transport.
This is a full-time position at our Headquarter in Frihamnen. Working language is English, if you also know Swedish it will be a benefit for yourself, but it is not a prerequisite for the role.
Application
The selection and interview process is ongoing, so please send us your application in English as soon as it's ready. Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email.
