Electronics Engineer
2025-01-27
As the Electronics Engineer, you will be responsible for designing, implementing, maintaining, and improving electrical system/products/components products to support the development projects and line activities for system use - commercial, industrial, and domestic purposes.
The Electrical and Microwave Engineering group encompasses all electrical and electronics aspects of engineering and development. From passive microwave structures such as antennas and waveguides, through front-end modules, signal processing hardware on microcontroller boards, power supplies and communication interfaces, wired and wireless. The team is involved in the whole development process and requires a lot of coordination with other groups and departments.
We look forward to seeing your application!
In This Role, Your Responsibilities Will Be:
To conduct electronics development in a team or on your own within a product development project or in a study on new technology implementation.
To lead, work and collaborate in product maintenance, sustainability analysis and quality assurance for electronic designs.
To contribute to and improve our electronic lab and test facilities.
To participate in implementing and evolving work methods and procedures within the electrical & microwave design team.
Who You Are:
You analyze multiple and diverse sources of information to define problems accurately before moving to solutions. You quickly and decisively act in fact-changing, unpredictable situations. You pursue everything with energy, drive, and the need to finish. You work through formal and informal channels to build broad-based relationships and support
For This Role, You Will Need:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering (minimum 2 years of experience after graduation).
Experience in electronics product development.
Proficiency in creating and maintaining wiring diagrams, schematics, and PCB layouts
Fluency in English (written and spoken).
Preferred Qualifications that Set You Apart:
Experience working with external partners (design houses, suppliers).
Experience with component selection and supplier quality assurance.
Familiarity with circuit board manufacturing processes.
Swedish language skills (considered a plus).
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
This position is based in the Gothenburg office. We offer the possibility of working from home one day per week.
Welcome with your application no later than February 5th, 2025, but please note we follow a continuous selection process and will close the vacancy when we find the right candidate.
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career site.
No agencies, please!
Our Offer to You
At Emerson, we are committed to fostering a culture where every employee is valued and respected for their unique experiences and perspectives. We believe a diverse and inclusive work environment contributes to the rich exchange of ideas and diversity of thoughts, that inspire innovation and brings the best solutions to our customers. We're emphasizing a culture of togetherness - one that builds community, prioritizes collaboration and continuous improvement.
The philosophy is fundamental to living our company's values and our responsibility to leave the world in a better place. Learn more about our Culture & Values and about Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion at Emerson.
Moreover, our global volunteer employee resource groups will empower you to connect with peers that share the same interest, promote diversity and inclusion and positively contribute to communities around us.
We understand the importance of work-life balance and are dedicated to supporting our employees' personal and professional needs. From competitive benefits plans and comprehensive medical care to equitable opportunities for growth and development we strive to create a workplace that is supportive and rewarding. Our work schedule aims at creating new levels of growth, build a stronger community and provide greater professional development for our employees.
