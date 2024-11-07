Electronics Design Engineer to Life-Science start-up
Here you have the opportunity to be a part of something special! Our partner has rapidly expanded its business, achieving remarkable success in the field of life sciences. They are developing a cutting-edge life science product that will revolutionize the industry. Now, they are seeking an Electronics Design Engineer to join their dedicated team of experts. If you are passionate about pushing boundaries and working with groundbreaking technology in the research field, this is the opportunity you've been waiting for.
Our partner continues their road to greatness and have quickly expanded their business to scale their success-story, developing a state-of-the-art life science product. You will be part of a hard-working organisation that every day gives their best to experiment and develop new-thinking technology within the research area.
As an Electronics Design Engineer, you will drive the development of the electronic designs and work closely with other functions to deliver impactful solutions. You will be responsible for developing and refining PCBAs, improving cable design, ensuring compliance, and driving EMC testing. If desired, you can also be a part of the SW-development related to the control systems.
You are offered
• An exciting position focused on developing new technology
• To be a part of an international organisation destined for greatness
• A long term position with a team of experts
Work tasks
• Lead electronic design in collaboration with mechanical and software engineers
• Update and enhance existing PCBA prototypes for serial production
• Design and improve cable systems and cable routing
• Participate in internal CE testing, focusing on electrical safety
• Prepare and conduct for EMC testing
• A BSc or MSc, most likely in Electronics Engineering, Mechatronics, or a related field
• 5+ years of experience in product development that involves electronics, mechanics, and embedded software
• Hands-on experience with PCB design, component selection, and cable management is essential, along with knowledge of low-level signal interfaces such as RS232 and I2C, power supply, and thermal management.
• Familiarity with electrical compliance standards like EMC, LVD, and ISO 61010
• Fluent written and spoken English is required
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience in embedded software development and life science instruments development
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
You enjoy working hands-on, with a detail-oriented mindet, and focused on product quality. You are passionate about electronics and enjoy working in a fast-paced, changing environment. You enjoy working across multiple facets of the project and handling a variation of responsibilities within the electronics domain. A collaborative mindset and an analytical and pragmatic approach are important.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
