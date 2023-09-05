Electronic Test Engineer
Charge Amps AB / Elektronikjobb / Solna Visa alla elektronikjobb i Solna
2023-09-05
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Charge Amps AB i Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Want to join an international scale-up with a passion for creating sustainable, user friendly solutions for electrical vehicles charging?
We are now looking for an Electronic Test Engineer to our Test & Verification team in the Development organization to help secure our future advancement!
As a member of the development organization, you will help us improve the quality, reliability and performance of our in-house developed products and systems. With your expertise we will keep bringing the best products on the market - having the customer and the customer experience top of mind. You will work in different projects, collaborating with your team members and other disciplines like firmware, mechanics, electronics and project management. We are proud of our helpful and learning environment and expect you to grow and share your knowledge.
We expect you to:
• Being excited about learning more connected to EV-charging technology.
• Participate in concept, development, face-lift and maintenance projects. Assure that technically feasible, well-verified and defined solutions are chosen for the product.
• Enjoy doing hands-on testing, evaluation, and verification of electronics to develop and improve technical solutions for EV charging technology.
• Perform tests according to IEC standards, national and internal requirement, and regulations.
• Be a true team player, keen on establishing an atmosphere where people help each other to succeed and having fun at work.
Skills & qualifications:
• Bachelor's degree in electronic engineering or similar.
• Proven working experience in development projects.
• Experience in lab environment and performing electronics-related tests.
What we offer:
• A chance to be part of a fast-growing company that develops EV smart charging products and services within the green tech industry.
• A great learning environment in a supporting team where we help each other and have the ability to getting things done with a can-do attitude.
• Possibility to grow within your role and take on bigger challenges.
We are continuously reviewing the applications, so do not hesitate to apply as soon as possible!
About Charge Amps
Charge Amps is a pioneering provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles. Through intelligent and sustainably produced products, Charge Amps accelerates the shift towards electric mobility. Charge Amps was founded in 2012 in Stockholm, Sweden. Today, the company has 140 colleagues, operates in nine countries and works toward end consumers, retailers and larger companies. Find out more at chargeamps.com Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Charge Amps AB
(org.nr 556897-7192), https://www.chargeamps.com/ Arbetsplats
Charge Amps Jobbnummer
8087878