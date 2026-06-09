Electronic Power Engineer
Nexer Tech Talent AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2026-06-09
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Working as a Electrical Power Engineer
We are looking for a engineer with 2-5 years of relevant power system experience, join one of our clients working with HVDC – a technology that enables long-distance electricity transmission and the connection of offshore wind farms.
We are seeking a candidate with a positive mindset, a curious attitude, and a willingness to learn and explore new areas. Here, you'll have the opportunity to work with fantastic colleagues, grow in exciting projects, and contribute to solutions that make a real impact on society and the environment.
Some of your daily task could be:
Participate and collaborate in project groups, responsible for electrical system design of HVDC converter stations
Working with simulation tools that we mainly use are PSCAD, PSSE and Power Factory.
Develop tools in Excel, MATLAB or Python to effectively analyze and process large amount of data
You will perform electrical calculations and simulations for the dimensioning of HVDC systems
You perform the work in an analytical and structured manner and take responsibility for your task
Desired qualifications
Hold a Master's degree in Electric Power Engineering, Engineering Physics, or a related field
At least 2-5 years of relevant power system experience
Have a general understanding of electrical power systems
Have good knowledge of modeling and analyzing electrical circuits in the frequency domain, both manually and using computer-based tools
Approach problems with a practical and solution-oriented mindset
Are a team player with excellent communication skills and a positive attitude towards new challenges
Are fluent in spoken and written English
Swedish is considered meritorious, but is not a requirement
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group – a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 16 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively. Learn more about Nexer Tech Talent here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7818146-2042788". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Tech Talent AB
(org.nr 556975-4962), https://techtalent.nexergroup.com
Storgatan 31 (visa karta
)
771 30 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Nexer Tech Talent Jobbnummer
9954156