Electronic Power Engineer

Nexer Tech Talent AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika
2026-06-09


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Working as a Electrical Power Engineer
We are looking for a engineer with 2-5 years of relevant power system experience, join one of our clients working with HVDC – a technology that enables long-distance electricity transmission and the connection of offshore wind farms.
We are seeking a candidate with a positive mindset, a curious attitude, and a willingness to learn and explore new areas. Here, you'll have the opportunity to work with fantastic colleagues, grow in exciting projects, and contribute to solutions that make a real impact on society and the environment.
Some of your daily task could be:

Participate and collaborate in project groups, responsible for electrical system design of HVDC converter stations

Working with simulation tools that we mainly use are PSCAD, PSSE and Power Factory.

Develop tools in Excel, MATLAB or Python to effectively analyze and process large amount of data

You will perform electrical calculations and simulations for the dimensioning of HVDC systems

You perform the work in an analytical and structured manner and take responsibility for your task

Desired qualifications

Hold a Master's degree in Electric Power Engineering, Engineering Physics, or a related field

At least 2-5 years of relevant power system experience

Have a general understanding of electrical power systems

Have good knowledge of modeling and analyzing electrical circuits in the frequency domain, both manually and using computer-based tools

Approach problems with a practical and solution-oriented mindset

Are a team player with excellent communication skills and a positive attitude towards new challenges

Are fluent in spoken and written English

Swedish is considered meritorious, but is not a requirement

About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group – a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 16 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively. Learn more about Nexer Tech Talent here.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-06
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7818146-2042788".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Nexer Tech Talent AB (org.nr 556975-4962), https://techtalent.nexergroup.com
Storgatan 31 (visa karta)
771 30  LUDVIKA

Arbetsplats
Nexer Tech Talent

Jobbnummer
9954156

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