Electronic/Mechanics Design Engineer, Power converters
2025-04-16
About the role
Powerbox is expanding its R&D capabilities and is seeking a highly skilled Electronic/Mechanical Design Engineer to join our team. This position is based at our headquarters in Västberga and offers a dynamic work environment with close collaboration across the Cosel Group. You will work alongside experienced design engineers and engage with global design centers in Sweden, Europe, and Japan. Additionally, to enhance technological exchange, Cosel Group has established a presence of Japanese power designers in Europe, fostering collaboration between our European and Japanese teams.
Key Responsibilities
• Design and develop customized and standard AC/DC and DC/DC power converters
• Perform conceptual design, calculations, and layout development for switching power supplies
• Provide technical support for customer projects
• Develop parts lists, schematics, specifications, and work instructions
• Conduct prototyping, testing, measurement, and optimization of designs
Qualifications
Required Qualifications:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering or a related field
• Extensive experience in electronic/mechanical design and power converter development
• Fluency in English (as some engineers communicate solely in English)
• EU citizenship (mandatory) and a valid Swedish work permit
Proficiency in:
• Power electronics and power supply design
• Leading electronic development projects
• CAD tools for electronics and mechanical design
• Hardware design for power electronics
• EMC/EMI and thermal management
• Power component theory
• Technical documentation, test reporting, and analysis
Preferred Qualifications (a plus):
• Experience with mechanical CAD systems
• Knowledge of regulatory compliance for power electronics
• Familiarity with project management methodologies (Agile, etc.)
• Background in software development and programming
Your profile
To be successful in the role, you have an analytical approach, a strong drive for results and customer focus. You have effective communication and co-operation skills and the ability to take the initiative and adapt to new methods and techniques. Most of all you have an inquisitive mind, and a thirst for knowledge.
About the Company
Founded in 1974 and part of the Japanese Group COSEL, with headquarters in Sweden and operations in 15 countries across four continents, Powerbox (PRBX) serves customers all around the globe. The company designs and markets premium quality power conversion systems for demanding applications. We are growing our R&D department in Stockholm and investing in new and innovative technologies designed to reduce energy consumption and enhance the power conversion efficiency of our current and future power solutions.
Application process Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position are answered on weekdays 09.00-10.00 (UTC+1, Swedish time), +46 10 207 43 20.
