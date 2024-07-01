Electronic Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you'll do
• Lead development of Mechatronic and Electronic components together with our supplier.
• Support our long-term architecture strategi.
• Development of complete systems or components in our systems.
• Achievement of targets of time, technology, quality and cost.
• Writing component and system specifications.
• Coordination of prototypes
• Following implementation and fulfilling of ISO standards
• Develop and secure supplier electric HW specifications and design to match VCC system requirements and functionality
• Support analyses of field quality issues and suggest corrective actions
What you'll bring
• MSc / BSc in Electrical & Electronic engineering or Mechatronics.
• Experience in electronics & digital circuit design & development.
• Experience in system development.
• Experience in ECU design and validation.
• Communicative in speech and writing
• Self-organizing
Meritorious qualifications
• ISO 16750 knowledge.
• Practical experience of EMC/EMI and of relevant automotive standards.
• High Voltage experience & knowledge.
• Automotive & Chassis systems knowledge.
• Knowledge of System Safety concepts.
• Understanding of automotive communication protocols e.g., CAN, Ethernet, and LIN.
• Fully knowledgeable and able to work independently in Volvos Product Development Processes, Systems and Tools and according to VCC agile way of working
• Experience within Volvo Cars or from automotive industry
• Experience from working with suppliers and working in international environment
• Knowledge in following system: KDP, Pecca procost, VPC, VIRA, TcE
• Driving license
Let's get to know each other
Welcome to apply by the latest on 2024-07-12 and we will do our best to keep you updated throughout the process. If you have any questions about the role or the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter Kanika Singhal at kanika.singhal@volvocars.com
Make sure to submit your application in English and note that applications via email will not be considered due to GDPR.
