Electronic Design Engineer
2024-08-23
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 3+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.
Rollbeskrivning:
We are currently seeking an Electronic Design Engineer for our client, who is expanding their AFS team for an exciting project in the semiconductor manufacturing sector, a new industry for the organization. The goal of this project is to design, develop, test, and deploy a mechatronic solution involving shuttles within a goods transportation system.
This project includes the shuttles, their rail structure, the charging station, and the management system, encompassing mechanical, electrical, and software design.
The project is being developed in Sweden, with the customer based in southern Europe. The development team is responsible for breaking down requirements, designing, implementing, and testing all components, and ultimately delivering the solution to a commissioning team within the sales organization for deployment.
Development Team Responsibilities:
Analyze and break down the project requirements.
Design, implement, and test all aspects of the project.
Hand over the project to the commissioning team for deployment.
During the installation and commissioning phase, the development team will play a significant role, which may involve occasional travel to the customer site.
Main Responsibilities:
Focus on the design, testing, and debugging of product features, whether mechanical, electrical, or software-related.
Contribute to defining and specifying product requirements.
Estimate work packages and assist project management in breaking down time plans.
Produce and maintain thorough documentation.
Engage in hands-on testing and debugging in laboratory environments.
Operate effectively in a hybrid work environment with flexible office locations.
Role Requirements
This role demands flexibility and cooperation due to the project's tight timeline and the expanding team. The candidate will actively participate in defining and detailing requirements, working closely with the product owner and other stakeholders.
Required Qualifications and Abilities:
A bachelor's degree in a relevant field.
At least 5 years of relevant professional experience.
Ability to bring creative solutions and innovation to the project.
A strong focus on customer and business value when industrializing solutions.
A well-structured approach with attention to detail.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
Strong communication skills, including the ability to convey information clearly and concisely to non-technical colleagues.
Willingness to travel within Europe a few times per year, as needed.
Meritorious Qualifications:
Experience with AGV, AMR, or other mechatronic solutions for industrial automation.
Familiarity with SEMI standards in automation (e.g., E84) or safety (e.g., S2).
Experience with clean room applications (ISO 5).
