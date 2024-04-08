Electromobility Software Engineer
Join us at ALTEN as we lead the way in electromobility innovation! We're seeking talented individuals with a proven track record in power electronics within automotive applications. If you're passionate about shaping the future of electric vehicles, we want to hear from you!
Your responsibilities:
Defining systems architecture for power electronics.
Designing, calculating, and simulating power electronics components.
Defining test requirements to ensure product reliability.
Possible focus areas include converters, battery systems, and chargers.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, we believe in nurturing your passion for technology and innovation. With diverse projects across various industries, you'll have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the world while advancing your own career. Our supportive leaders provide coaching and guidance to help you grow professionally. Additionally, you'll have access to personalized training opportunities through our ALTEN Academy and external courses, empowering you to reach your full potential.
YOUR PROFILE
To excel in this role, we're looking for candidates who possess:
A minimum of 5 years of experience in the automotive electromobility/power electronics field.
Professional experience with OEMs or Tier 1 suppliers.
A BSc. and/or a MSc. in engineering.
Meritorious experience:
Model-based SW development in MATLAB/Simulink.
Programming in C, C++ and/or Python.
AUTOSAR (classic/adaptive).
ASPICE.
Automotive functional safety standard ISO 26262.
Communication protocols CAN, LIN, Ethernet, UDS, FlexRay.
If you're ready to take on an exciting challenge and contribute to the advancement of electromobility, apply now! Your expertise and passion are essential as we drive innovation forward together!
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 57,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities. Ersättning
