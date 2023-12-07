Electrode Engineer
2023-12-07
Job Scope
High level purpose of function
The dry electorde process of the electrode engineer should be able to present ideas and conduct experiments necessary for developing new methods, improving existing equipment, and designing electrodes. The calendering/slitting/notching process encompasses Calendring, slitting, notching, measuring, inspection, quality control, etc
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
Overall areas of responsibility and activities
· Construction of a new calendering/slitting/notching process, mainly at Northvolt Labs (Västerås).
• Extension of the new calendering/slitting/notching process established at Northvolt Labs (Västerås) to the production line.
• Defines the specifications of equipment conforming to EU regulations.
• Check utility definition required for equipment and interference on layout.
• Analyze and implement solutions to problems occurring in the process.
• Västerås Labs and R&D2.0 supports the production of electrodes for the production of new electrode materials.
• Provides guidance to produce key parts for localization of equipment and parts.
• Research on related technical fields and be able to apply them in practice (Roll to Roll technology, Roll pressing technology, slitting technology, etc.).
• It is not limited to the battery production process, but it is necessary to have a variety of ideas on the improvement of new construction methods using technologies in various industrial fields.
• Development transition from pilot to mass production scale.
Requirements
Education or other qualifications or competences relevant in order to succeed in the job
Qualifications/education/experience
• Bachelor in mechanical engineering
• 7 years of practical experience from LIB process development
• xEV (Electric Vehicles) Battery Manufactuing regarding assembly line.
• Experience of working at LG Energy Solution battery assembly factory in China, USA and Poland.
• Participate in development of Lamination, Stacking and Folding machine.
• Set-up machines on the site and make contribute to stabilize and mass production.
• Improvement of unreasonable matters during facility set-up and stabilization period.
• Troubleshoot by proposing component change.
• Cost reduction through improvement.
• Commissioning DS1 Stacker line 3,4,5 and DS2 Stacker line 2.
• Equipment stabilization through analysis of data from MES and equipment vision systems.
• Design Review DS3 Stacker.
• Application of new technology to the next-generation facility.
Specific skills (ex. specific programmes, languages, certifications, etc.)
• Knowledge of the equipment required for sample production
• Optimization of manufacturing process with expirence of battery industry
• Making new technology with mechanical engineering knowlege
• Basic process of LIB electrode of battery, the engineering methods such as DOE or 6 Sigma or others
Personal success factors (Consider Bold - Passionate - Excellent)
• Can figure out a problem with experience of engineering field
• Humble mind in front of new technic
