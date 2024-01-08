Electrode Engineer
2024-01-08
Job Scope
High level purpose of function
The coating process of the electrode engineer should be able to present ideas and conduct experiments necessary for developing new methods, improving existing equipment, and designing electrodes. The coating process encompasses coating, drying, roll to roll machine, measuring, inspection, quality control, etc
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
Overall areas of responsibility and activities
· Construction of a new coating process, mainly at Northvolt Labs (Västerås).
• Extension of the new coating process established at Northvolt Labs (Västerås) to the production line.
• Defines the specifications of equipment conforming to EU regulations.
• Check utility definition required for equipment and interference on layout.
• Analyze and implement solutions to problems occurring in the process.
• Västerås Labs and R&D2.0 supports the production of electrodes for the production of new electrode materials.
• Provides guidance to produce key parts for localization of equipment and parts.
• Research on related technical fields and be able to apply them in practice (Roll to Roll technology, coating technology, drying technology, etc.).
• It is not limited to the battery production process, but it is necessary to have a variety of ideas on the improvement of new construction methods using technologies in various industrial fields.
• Development transition from pilot to mass production scale.
Requirements
Education or other qualifications or competences relevant in order to succeed in the job
Qualifications/education/experience
• Master's in sustainable production development.
• +2 years of practical experience from LIB process development
• 3 years in engineering work
• xEV (Electric Vehicles) Battery Manufacturing regarding simulation.
• Process optimization for material handling.
• Modeling and simulation for factory layout.
• Plant layout optimization.
Specific skills (ex. specific programmes, languages, certifications, etc.)
• Knowledge of the equipment required for sample production
• Optimization of manufacturing process with experience and design knowledge.
• Basic process of LIB electrode of battery, the engineering methods such as 3D CAD and CAE.
Personal success factors (Consider Bold - Passionate - Excellent)
• Can figure out a problem with experience of engineering field
