Electrode engineer
Northvolt Labs AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Västerås
2023-09-14
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Labs AB i Västerås
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Job Scope
High level purpose of function
The calendering/slitting process of the electrode engineer should be able to present ideas and conduct experiments necessary for developing new methods, improving existing equipment, and designing electrodes. The calendering/slitting process encompasses Calendring, slitting, measuring, inspection, quality control, etc
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
Overall areas of responsibility and activities
· Construction of a new calendering/slitting process, mainly at Northvolt Labs (Västerås).
• Extension of the new calendering/slitting process established at Northvolt Labs (Västerås) to the production line.
• Defines the specifications of equipment conforming to EU regulations.
• Check utility definition required for equipment and interference on layout.
• Analyze and implement solutions to problems occurring in the process.
• Västerås Labs and R&D2.0 supports the production of electrodes for the production of new electrode materials.
• Provides guidance to produce key parts for localization of equipment and parts.
• Research on related technical fields and be able to apply them in practice (Roll to Roll technology, Roll pressing technology, slitting technology, etc.).
• It is not limited to the battery production process, but it is necessary to have a variety of ideas on the improvement of new construction methods using technologies in various industrial fields.
• Development transition from pilot to mass production scale.
Requirements
Education or other qualifications or competences relevant in order to succeed in the job
Qualifications/education/experience
• Master degree in Industrial engineering management
• Bachelor in Automobile engineering
• 2 year of practical experience from LIB process quality
• xEV (Electric Vehicles) Battery Manufactuing
• Performed First hand investigations in root cause analysis in mixing, coating, Pressing process.
• Inspected raw materials and finished products from each process to verify quality, safety requirements.
Specific skills (ex. specific programmes, languages, certifications, etc.)
• Knowledge of the equipment required for sample production
• Optimization of manufacturing process with expirence of electrode processing
• Quality control of electrode processing field
• Basic process of LIB electrode of battery, the engineering methods such as DOE or 6 Sigma or others
Personal success factors (Consider Bold - Passionate - Excellent)
• Can figure out a problem with experience of engineering field
• Humble mind in front of new technic Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Labs AB
(org.nr 559144-2891)
Lugna Gatan 20 (visa karta
)
723 39 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
8111633