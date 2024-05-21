Mechanical Supervisor at Northvolt Revolt
Adecco Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Skellefteå
2024-05-21
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Skellefteå
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Mechanical Supervisor to join our amazing team at Revolt Ett in Skellefteå.
In joining us you will play an important role, from the very beginning, in building one of Europe 's first large-scale battery recycling factories. Revolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society by bringing sustainability to the battery industry.
We are building Revolt from the ground up and will need people who are not only comfortable following procedures but creating them as well. The ideal candidate should see themselves as a real team player with a great personality and attitude. Someone who is sociable, has excellent communication skills, who collaborates well with others and is committed to helping this amazing project realize its full potential.
As supervisor and leader of the team, you will have the opportunity to scale up a competent and dependable group of mechanics and specialists.
You will be in charge of organizing the maintenance actions in your area, ensuring that all systems and equipment are functioning properly, making Revolt safe and secure for all employees.
Key responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
* Inspect facilities periodically to determine problems and necessary maintenance
* Recruit and train mechanical technicians and specialists.
* Inspect and maintain building systems and process machinery.
* Contribute to the development of the maintenance budget within the mechanical area and ensure compliance.
* Contribute to maintenance program optimization.
* Oversee all repairs and ensure that work is completed on time.
* Maintain all inventory and equipment and ensure proper storage.
* Establish strategies to meet workload demands on time.
* Together with the rest of the team, being a key player to develop and maintain a safe work environment.
* Comply with all health and safety regulations and practices on site.
The person we are looking for is strongly goal oriented, curious and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization requires and values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. The Mechanical Supervisor is a vital member of the Maintenance team and key to Revolt 's mission to enable the environmentally sustainable production of batteries.
Apply with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile and let 's make oil history together!
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
Skills & Requirements
Qualifications and experience
* Bachelor 's Degree within Mechanical Engineering or relevant areas or equivalent combination of education and experience.
* 5 years ' experience within the mechanical field.
* Successful management/ team lead experience.
* Experience with risk assessments methodologies, PTW and LOTO is a must.
* Experience with ATEX environments, hot works, confined spaces, and pressurized vessels, among others, is very valuable.
* Excellent English written and oral skills.
Specific skills/abilities
* Highly organized and result driven.
* Good Analytical skills and an eye for detail.
* Motivated to setting up work methods and procedures from scratch.
* Ability to work with overall time schedule planning, both for short and medium term.
* Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management.
* Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently.
* Proven skills in working with continuous improvements in industrial environment.
As a Mechanical Supervisor we wish you to be service minded and able to create a great working environment in the team. You have good communications skills and a focus on problem solving. We also think that you have a "can-do" attitude and entrepreneurial spirit with a safety mindset. You are definitively enthusiastic for maintenance.
Contact
In this recruitment, Northvolt Revolt is collaborating with Adecco. If you have any questions about the position or the application process, please feel free to contact the responsible recruiter, Elin Stubbfält, at elin.stubbfalt@adecco.se
.
We warmly welcome your application! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ref-45610". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), http://www.adecco.se/ Kontakt
Recruitment Consultant
Elin Stubbfält Jobbnummer
8695879