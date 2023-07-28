Electrode engineer
Northvolt Labs AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Västerås
2023-07-28
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Labs AB i Västerås
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for an Electrode Engineer to join our Västerås team.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
The calendering/slitting process of the electrode engineer should be able to present ideas and conduct experiments necessary for developing new methods, improving existing equipment, and designing electrodes.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Construction of a new calendering/slitting process, mainly at Northvolt Labs (Västerås).
Extension of the new calendering/slitting process established at Northvolt Labs (Västerås) to the production line.
Defines the specifications of equipment conforming to EU regulations.
Check utility definition required for equipment and interference on layout.
Analyze and implement solutions to problems occurring in the process.
Västerås Labs and R&D2.0 supports the production of electrodes for the production of new electrode materials.
Qualifications/education/experience
Bachelor in Civil engineering
1 year of practical experience from LIB process development
• 1 years of control manufacturing and quality about experience LIB field
xEV (Electric Vehicles) Battery Manufactuing
Improvement of pressing, Notching process (improve productivity and secure product quality)
Sheeting cutting, cell plastering, cell connection's machine operating for Solar cell
Specific skills
Knowledge of the equipment required for sample production
Optimization of manufacturing process with expirence of electrode processing
Quality control of electrode processing feild
Basic process of LIB electrode of battery, the engineering methods such as DOE or 6 Sigma or others
We believe that you have:
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is ASAP. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Labs AB
(org.nr 559144-2891)
Lugna Gatan 20 (visa karta
)
723 39 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
7993340