Electrical Valve Design Engineer
2023-06-05
Our client is expanding their team in Ludvika, seeking talented individuals to join their global team responsible for the electrical design and development of semiconducting HVDC and SVC valves. These advanced and compact instruments are crucial for HVDC power transmissions and provide support and stability to AC systems.
Your role in the team
As a part of this team consisting of 21 engineers and a manager, you will be responsible for performing calculations and simulations of semiconducting valves, designing, testing, and maintaining digital current transformers for HVDC and FACTS applications. You will also specify test requirements, and ensuring that tests are carried out according to standards. When you 've become more experienced in the role you 'll help our clients customers with training in the specific systems.
Requirements
To be successful in this role, you should have a bachelor's or master's degree in electrical engineering, electronics, technical physics, or a related field, and previous work experience in similar areas is preferred. Proficiency in engineering tools such as Matlab, Mathcad, PSCAD, PSpice, COMSOL, or ANSYS is also required. However, the most important qualifications are a positive attitude and passion for electrical and electronic engineering, as well as self-motivation and a desire to deepen your knowledge.
